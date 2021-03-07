UPDATE: Kenosha police investigating drive-by shooting that left man critically injured on city's north side

Gunfire that erupted on Kenosha’s north side left one man in critical condition from a gunshot wound after he was taken to a local hospital by rescue personnel early Sunday, according to police.

Paramedics transported the 23-year-old man in the 3:05 a.m. shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of 29th Avenue. Information on the hospital where he is receiving treatment would not be released, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release.

The incident was initially reported as a drive-by shooting and resulted in officers responding en masse to the hectic scene where they later recovered numerous shell casings and weapons.

According to the release, as Kenosha Joint Services 911 operators were taking the call, gunshots could be heard in the background, along with reports that the man had been shot.

Sgt. Ryan Sieker, said suspects in the shooting were not in custody and suspect descriptions were not immediately available. Police made arrests, however, they were for disorderly conduct and obstructing investigations, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No other injuries were reported.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of cooperating with witnesses,” he said.