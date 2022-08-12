UPDATE: Kenosha Police issue $4,300 in citations to man accused of spreading anti-Semitic flyers

The Kenosha Police Department said they issued $4,301 in citations to a 56-year-old Kenosha man accused of spreading hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers across the city.

In December of 2021 Kenosha Police Department began to investigate complaints of anti-Semitic flyers being distributed throughout some Kenosha communities. The flyers were showing up on vehicle windshields, in driveways and walkways.

"Technically, the flyer is a form of free speech, protected by First Amendment; however, many members of the Kenosha community had very deep concerns regarding the materials, even questioning if the distribution qualified as a hate crime. It does not, pursuant to WI 6 939.645 which covers crimes committed against certain people or property," Kenosha Police Public Information Officer Joseph Nosalik said in a release. "Recognizing the fear and concerns surrounding the flyer distribution, KPD committed to continuing the investigation, which we did."

On Wednesday, Kenosha Police issued 23 citations to the man, whose identity has not been released as it is an ongoing case. The citations are for violations of the city's littering ordinance.

The ordinance reads: "Littering: Throw, place or deposit any paper, glass, bottle, cans, containers, grass clippings, rubbish, waste, filth or other debris upon private property without consent of the owner or occupant, or upon the streets, alleys, highways, sidewalks, parks, or beaches, or into any pond, stream, river or lake."

Each citation carries a fine of $187. The citations can be argued in Municipal Court.

Rabbi Dena Feingold, who leads the Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., she she is "very, very pleased with the work of the Kenosha Police Department."

"We still don't know if this is the only person dropping off leaflets," Feingold added.

Feingold said citations against those spreading such materials is something "that we've long wanted in the interfaith community." She said members of Congregations United to Serve Humanity began partnering with the Kenosha Police Department by alerting them to new anti-Semitic document sightings with a "rapid response number."

The Kenosha News first reported on the disturbing propaganda in February.

Feingold said she was made aware of pamphlets placed in bags of rice in both the Sunnyside and Allendale neighborhoods in late 2021.

One of the pamphlets, obtained by the Kenosha News, claims “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.” The pamphlet had a Star of David printed on the top of it and listed numerous falsehoods about the Jews. Other pamphlets spread falsehoods about the media and politicians.

“Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in our country for quite some time,” Feingold said at the time.

The flyers continued to make appearances throughout the first half of the year.

In April, Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to support the Jewish community and condemn anti-Semitism, as portions of the city continued to be inundated with hate propaganda.

In June, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and state Rep. Tip McGuire were at Beth Hillel Temple to meet with community members and discuss hate crimes.

Feingold began the discussion talking briefly about the rise in anti-Semitic activity in Kenosha, specifically the distribution of anti-Semitic leaflets in city neighborhoods peddling various falsehoods about Jewish people.

“This year has been the most difficult year for the Jewish community in Kenosha,” Feingold said.