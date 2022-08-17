UPDATE: Man accused of spreading anti-Semitic flyers identified

The Kenosha man accused of littering by distributing hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers across city neighborhoods has been identified.
Jeffrey A. Kidden, 56, was issued $4,301 in citations by Kenosha Police last week.
In December of 2021 Kenosha Police Department began to investigate complaints of anti-Semitic flyers being distributed throughout some Kenosha communities. The flyers were showing up on vehicle windshields, in driveways and walkways.
“Technically, the flyer is a form of free speech, protected by First Amendment; however, many members of the Kenosha community had very deep concerns regarding the materials, even questioning if the distribution qualified as a hate crime. It does not, pursuant to WI 6 939.645 which covers crimes committed against certain people or property,” Kenosha Police Public Information Officer Joseph Nosalik said in a release.
“Recognizing the fear and concerns surrounding the flyer distribution, KPD committed to continuing the investigation, which we did.”
On Aug. 12, Kenosha Police issued 23 citations to Kidden. The citations are for violations of the city’s littering ordinance. The matter will be taken up in Municipal Court Sept. 9. Kidden is not required to appear.
The ordinance reads: “Littering: Throw, place or deposit any paper, glass, bottle, cans, containers, grass clippings, rubbish, waste, filth or other debris upon private property without consent of the owner or occupant, or upon the streets, alleys, highways, sidewalks, parks, or beaches, or into any pond, stream, river or lake.”
Each citation carries a fine of $187.
One of the pamphlets, obtained by the Kenosha News, claims “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.” The pamphlet had a Star of David printed on the top of it and listed numerous falsehoods about the Jewish community. Other pamphlets spread falsehoods about the media and politicians.
The flyers continued to make appearances throughout the first half of the year.
In April, Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to support the Jewish community and condemn anti-Semitism, as portions of the city continued to be inundated with hate propaganda.