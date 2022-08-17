UPDATE: Man accused of spreading anti-Semitic flyers identified

“Technically, the flyer is a form of free speech, protected by First Amendment; however, many members of the Kenosha community had very deep concerns regarding the materials, even questioning if the distribution qualified as a hate crime. It does not, pursuant to WI 6 939.645 which covers crimes committed against certain people or property,” Kenosha Police Public Information Officer Joseph Nosalik said in a release.

“Recognizing the fear and concerns surrounding the flyer distribution, KPD committed to continuing the investigation, which we did.”

On Aug. 12, Kenosha Police issued 23 citations to Kidden. The citations are for violations of the city’s littering ordinance. The matter will be taken up in Municipal Court Sept. 9. Kidden is not required to appear.