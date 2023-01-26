UPDATE: North side Kenosha death likely medical event, deceased identified

A death Kenosha Police were investigating as "suspicious" now appears to have been a medical event, authorities said Thursday.

The 58-year-old male found dead in a garage in north side Kenosha Tuesday afternoon was identified as Kenosha resident Alan Jantz.

According to Kenosha Police Department Sgt. Jeff Galley, Jantz "had some health issues," and all indications point to his death being a medical event. There were no signs of foul play, trauma or other injuries from autopsy findings.

The Kenosha Police Department found Jantz in a garage in the 3100 block of 14th Avenue Tuesday after responding at about 3:11 p.m. for an unconscious, not breathing man.

