 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

UPDATE: Northside Kenosha death likely medical event, deceased identified

The 58-year-old male found dead in a garage in northside Kenosha Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Kenosha resident Alan Jantz.

According to Kenosha Police Department Sgt. Jeff Galley, Jantz "had some health issues," and all indications point to his death being a medical event. There were no signs of foul play, trauma or other injuries from autopsy findings.

The Kenosha Police Department found Jantz in a garage in the 3100 block of 14th Avenue Tuesday after responding at about 3:11 p.m. for an unconscious, not breathing man.

The Kenosha Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue, the department posted on social media Monday night.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea locks down Pyongyang over 'respiratory illness'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert