UPDATE: People overcome with emotion as police investigating double homicide in Kenosha

Two people were killed in Kenosha early this morning in what Kenosha Police say was a homicide unconnected to protests in the city.

According to a statement from police, they received a call at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for a possible sex crime in the 900 block of 46th Street. When officers arrived, they saw that some type of struggle had taken place and called for additional officers.

When police were able to get into the home, they found a 49-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman dead. There was a 15-year-old injured and three other children, aged 15, 10 and 6 in the house, police said.

A 24-year-old man is in custody, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday morning, with the block taped off between Sheridan Road and 10th Avenue and evidence markers crisscrossing the snow in the yard to the west of the house, police were gathering evidence when family members showed up at the scene. Two women, hysterical, collapsed outside screaming as officers attempted to comfort them.

"You don't understand, no you don't," a woman screamed as she doubled over.