UPDATE: Person shot by Kenosha County deputies was in stolen vehicle associated with Chicago homicide

BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot a suspect after the man opened fire on a department police dog late Thursday morning outside the Benson Corners gas station on Highway 50.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the man shot was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. The man was reported to be conscious and breathing after the shooting according to police radio traffic.
Sheriff's officials said deputies went to the station at 11:16 a.m. to attempt to find a stolen vehicle involved in a homicide in Chicago. Deputies found the vehicle and attempted a high-risk traffic stop, but the man in the vehicle fled on foot.
A K9 deputy at the scene had his police dog Riggs attempt to stop the man as he fled.
"While attempting to apprehend the suspect, our K9 was shot by the suspect," the department stated. "KSD deputies shot the suspect and immediately rendered first aid and he was transported to an area hospital for his injuries."
The person shot, described by the department only as a white male, was not yet being identified by the department as of early Thursday afternoon. According to a statement from the department, the man was the only occupant of the vehicle deputies had attempted to stop.
According to police scanner traffic, Riggs was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has requested the Racine County Sheriff's Department to investigate the incident.
After the shooting, law enforcement had the area around the gas station and convenience store, located just west of Highway 45, blocked off by squad cars and tape. It appeared from the area taped and the focus of investigators that the incident occurred in the parking lot south of the gas pumps.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has called a press conference for 3 p.m. to talk about the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is available.