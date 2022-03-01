UPDATE: Police arrest woman involved in Wal-Mart disturbance

SOMERS — The woman filmed creating a disturbance Monday night at the Wal-Mart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Racine after police there received an anonymous tip.
According to a video that was circulating widely by Monday night on social media, the woman was seen wildly throwing candles and yelling, including expletives. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was notified around 7:30 p.m.
Sgt. David Wright said she was seen leaving the store in a white Toyota Prius with damage to its right rear passenger side before deputies arrived. He said it had Illinois plates.
“She was in there throwing candles and causing a big disturbance,” Wright said. “By the time our squads had gotten there, she had left.”
Wright said the woman could face charges such as disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Several candles appeared to be damaged or destroyed during the woman’s outburst. Wright said no one was injured.
The woman was arrested in Racine and then taken into custody by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies around 1 p.m. Tuesday. She is currently in the Kenosha County Jail. Her name has not been released.
The video also shows nobody stepping in to stop the woman, but doing something like that as a member of the public reaches a “gray” area, as far as anything an average citizen could face in the way of potential legal troubles, Wright said.
“It depends on if she was potentially going to hurt somebody,” he said. “(In that case), I think they would probably be fine, detaining her until police arrived. If she was actively hurting people, I don’t think they would have an issue with that.
“Breaking stuff in the store is kind of in the ‘gray’ area of, should I restrain this person because she’s smashing things?’”
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was seeking to find this woman, who was seen on video hurling candles at the Wal-Mart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., in Somers on Monday night. The woman was arrested in Racine on Tuesday and then taken into custody by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies