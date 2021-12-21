UPDATE: Police say Body found on Nash School grounds appears to be a suicide case

Kenosha Police confirmed Tuesday morning that an adult body found dead on the property of Nash Elementary School appears to have died as the result of a suicide.
The gender of the person was not released by the department.
An officer on patrol early Tuesday morning found the body and a death investigation began, according to social media posts from the Police Department. Police said the deceased does not appear to have any relationship to the students or the school itself.
Because of the ongoing investigation and police presence, classes at Nash , 6801 99th Ave., went virtual for the day, police and Kenosha Unified School District officials confirmed.More information will be posted as it becomes available.