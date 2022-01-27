UPDATE: Report of mass shooting at Somers restaurant confirmed as a false alarm

SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate what turned to be a prank phone call of a robbery and mass shooting at a Somers restaurant Thursday morning.

Reports of the incident called in at about 9:15 a.m. to Bob's on Sheridan, a popular breakfast eatery at 422 Sheridan Road (Highway 32), proved to be unfounded.

Sheriff's Department deputies and Somers and Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to that location, according to Sgt. David Wright.

Wright said authorities believe the unknown person has made at least one similar call — for a potential explosive device at the restaurant — in the past.

"I don't think we've had any contact with him, (but) he's done this in the past," Wright said. "We're just trying to figure out who he is. I don't even know what his intentions are. It's more of an attention-getting thing, I think. We haven't been able to track who it is. He's done it before."

Wright said the caller's voice was recognized by the dispatcher, but units still were sent to investigate what the caller said was a robbery with possibly five shooting victims.

But after the first deputy arrived on scene, dispatchers advised that the call was a false alarm.

Wright said, if the caller is eventually found, he would expect criminal charges could follow.

"I'm certain it would," he said.

