 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Shooting on Kenosha's north side appears to be accidental; man in "stable" condition, according to police
View Comments
alert top story

UPDATE: Shooting on Kenosha's north side appears to be accidental; man in "stable" condition, according to police

{{featured_button_text}}
SHOOTING SCENE

Kenosha police continue to investigate a shooting at 40th Avenue and 45th Street on the city's north side Tuesday.

 Terry Flores

Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Get started today with this fantastic limited Editor’s offer: 6 months for $1. Go online to: https://go.kenoshanews.com/aug1

A shooting reported near 40th Avenue and 45th Street on the city's north side appears to be accidental, according to Kenosha police.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the victim, a man, was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. It was not immediately known what kind of injuries the man suffered in the incident or whether they are life threatening.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Lt. Matt Strelow, the shooting involved two adults and the apparent accidental discharge of a weapon. It was not immediately known whether any charges were being recommended following the incident.

“That person was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition,” he said.

According to earlier radio traffic reports, the man was possibly shot in the thigh.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert