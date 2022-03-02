UPDATE: Suspect arrested in disturbance at Somers Walmart identified as Racine woman

SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.

According to Kenosha County Jail records, police arrested Magdalena Ciechanowski, 42, of the 300 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine. Jail records indicate she’s currently in custody and facing potential misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

The records show that Ciechanowski is being held on a $350 cash bond. She was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Racine after police there received an anonymous tip.

In a video that was circulating widely by Monday night on social media, Ciechanowski is observed wildly throwing candles and yelling, including expletives. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was notified at about 7:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said she was seen leaving the store in a white Toyota Prius with damage to its right rear passenger side before deputies arrived. He said it had Illinois plates.

“She was in there throwing candles and causing a big disturbance,” Wright said. “By the time our squads had gotten there, she had left.”

Ciechanowski was arrested in Racine and then taken into custody by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Several candles appeared to be damaged or destroyed during Ciechanowski’s outburst. Wright said no one was injured. The video also shows nobody stepping in to stop her, but doing something like that as a member of the public reaches a “gray” area, as far as anything an average citizen could face in the way of potential legal troubles, Wright said.

“It depends on if she was potentially going to hurt somebody,” he said. “(In that case), I think they would probably be fine, detaining her until police arrived. If she was actively hurting people, I don’t think they would have an issue with that.

“Breaking stuff in the store is kind of in the ‘gray’ area of, should I restrain this person because she’s smashing things?’”

Dan Truttschel Reporter