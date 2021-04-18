UPDATE: Suspect in custody in Somers House shooting; third person reported injured

A parent of a Carthage student said on social media that her daughter and friends witnessed the shooting. She did not want to be identified because the suspect was not in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

“My daughter and friends were at Somers House when (they) saw a fight turn to gunshots. They think they heard 19 shots,” she said. “(She said), ‘Mom, he shot people right in front of us.’ They escaped the bar and headed back to the dorm for lockdown,” she said in a social media post.

The lockdown remained in place until approximately 6:30 a.m., at which time the Kenosha Police Department advised Carthage’s Office of Public Safety that the lockdown could be lifted, Carthage spokesperson Traci Parker said.

“Carthage College was saddened to learn of the events that took place at Somers House early Sunday morning,” Parker said in a statement to the Kenosha News. There were Carthage students present in Somers House when the shooting occurred. Local law enforcement has reported that they believe no college students were injured, and we have received no reports of any injuries to our students.