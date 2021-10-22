UPDATE: Suspect shot by deputies — and police dog man is alleged to have shot — reported in stable condition

It was a frightening experience, Singh said. "This never happened around here, nothing like that has ever happened before," he said.

K-9 a hero

At a press conference Thursday at the nearby Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50, Beth called the dog Riggs a hero.

"In a lot of ways he's a hero today because he at least initially took the suspect down, kept him from running on to the Highway 50 — a felon with a handgun and who knows what the felon would have done, who knows if he would have gone up there and tried carjacking somebody at gunpoint," Beth said. "In my world, Riggs is a hero and possibly saved save someone else from being injured today."

Deputies had gone to the Benson Corners at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday after receiving a request from the Chicago Police to check for a homicide suspect they believed was at the station with a stolen vehicle. When the three deputies arrived, they found the stolen vehicle with Brown inside. According to the Sheriff's Department, the deputies conducted a "high-risk traffic stop," which typically means they approached the vehicle with weapons drawn.