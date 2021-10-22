UPDATE: Suspect shot by deputies — and police dog man is alleged to have shot — reported in stable condition

A man who was shot by Kenosha County Deputies Thursday — and the police dog the man is alleged to have shot before deputies fired at the suspect — remained hospitalized Friday, both in stable condition.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as Allen M. Brown, 33, of Countryside, Ill., a western Chicago suburb.
Brown was shot in the abdomen and leg by deputies outside the Benson Corners convenience store in Bristol after Brown allegedly shot the department’s K-9 dog Riggs in the head. The shooting happened after the dog knocked Brown to the ground as he was fleeing arrest. Deputies had been trying to take him into custody in connection with a homicide investigation in Chicago.
Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said Brown remained hospitalized at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, and is expected to be charged in connection with the incident. In Wisconsin, a person who intentionally injures a police dog could be charged with a felony.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting. Under state law, when a police officer or deputy is involved in a shooting, an outside agency must conduct the investigation to determine if the shooting is justified and remove potential conflicts of interest.
The Kenosha County deputies involved in Thursday's incident are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Wright said Riggs was being cared for at a veterinary hospital in Illinois Friday. He was shot in the head, but is expected to survive, although Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Thursday that the dog is unlikely to return to work with the department. Wright said Riggs was taken to the veterinary hospital in Buffalo Grove, Ill., a northwest Chicago suburb, after the shooting because it is a specialized trauma center.
According to the county website, Riggs and his handler Deputy Terry Tifft have been assigned to first shift patrol since September 2014.
Witness account
Gursahib Singh, the owner of Benson Corners, 20000 75th St. (Highway 50), said that Brown had come into his store before the shooting and bought a Snapple and other items.
"He had a mask on, a COVID mask," Singh said, adding there did not seem to be anything unusual about the man who he said had parked a vehicle on the side of the station. But a short time later he heard gunfire.
"I was by the door and I heard gunshots," Singh said, saying he heard five or six shots. "I went outside and I saw police pointing guns at someone, he was in the ditch, and I saw the dog running around."
Singh said there were a few customers in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. He said deputies stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived, and that other law enforcement quickly arrived. "The police did a great job actually, they handled it very well," he said.
It was a frightening experience, Singh said. "This never happened around here, nothing like that has ever happened before," he said.
K-9 a hero
At a press conference Thursday at the nearby Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50, Beth called the dog Riggs a hero.
"In a lot of ways he's a hero today because he at least initially took the suspect down, kept him from running on to the Highway 50 — a felon with a handgun and who knows what the felon would have done, who knows if he would have gone up there and tried carjacking somebody at gunpoint," Beth said. "In my world, Riggs is a hero and possibly saved save someone else from being injured today."
Deputies had gone to the Benson Corners at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday after receiving a request from the Chicago Police to check for a homicide suspect they believed was at the station with a stolen vehicle. When the three deputies arrived, they found the stolen vehicle with Brown inside. According to the Sheriff's Department, the deputies conducted a "high-risk traffic stop," which typically means they approached the vehicle with weapons drawn.
“They went and called out orders to come out, put his hands up. The suspect did not follow those orders, he took off running. I heard in some body cam footage that I saw, the deputies were hollering for him to drop his weapon,” Beth said at Thursday's press conference. “Riggs (the K-9 dog) was released and captured the suspect just before running on to Highway 50 while the suspect still had the gun in his hands. And Riggs took the suspect to the ground.”
During the struggle, Brown allegedly fired his weapon, striking the dog in the forehead. Beth said that after the gunshot the dog “trotted off” and deputies then fired at Brown.
After the shooting, investigators closed Highway 50 near the station while detectives were on the scene.
Wright on Friday said he had no information on the homicide case with which Chicago Police were seeking Brown.
