UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Kenosha police chief: Shooting that left 3 dead resulted from a domestic situation

Police on Wednesday morning were not yet releasing the ages or names of those involved, or confirming whether the shooter was among those killed or injured.

Investigation continues

On Wednesday morning, 40th Place was closed off between 6th and 7th Avenues as police gathered evidence at the scene. Officers could be seen taking photographs inside the house, while outside police collected sealed evidence bags.

“This tears my heart out,” said Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who was at the scene speaking to police outside the taped off area. He noted Tuesday's incident brings the total number of murders in the city this year to 13, the highest number in memory. “This violence affects not just the families (involved), but everyone in the community.”

While homicides have increased in the city — and across the nation — the number of shootings and shots fired calls in Kenosha have actually declined since last year.

Of the homicides in the city this year, more than half have been incidents of domestic violence.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is typically a quiet one. Beyond the police tape, neighbors stepped out on porches or walked by with dogs to watch the activity.