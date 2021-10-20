UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Kenosha police: Shooting that left 3 dead resulted from a domestic situation

Tuesday’s shooting occurred at 10:41 p.m. inside a neat white-frame home at 610 40th Place. According to a statement from police, dispatchers received a 911 call from a cell phone.

“All that could be heard on the initial call was a lot of unintelligible screaming,” police stated.

Police said early Wednesday that three people were found dead inside the home. Of the two survivors, one was taken by a Flight for Life medical helicopter to Froedtert Hospital, the regional advanced trauma center in Wauwatosa. Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said another victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Both victims were reported to be in critical condition as of early Wednesday.

Previous call to home

Kenosha Police had been called to the home once before in December 2020 when Gutierrez-Pagan broke out the window of their car because he was angry about his license being taken away when he was pulled over for a traffic violation earlier in the day. During the call, according to a police report, Gutierrez-Pagan described Pizarro-Perez as his live-in girlfriend. She told police she was not in fear for her safety and the incident did not turn physical and Gutierrez-Pagan was not arrested.