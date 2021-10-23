UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Local girl, 12, rushed younger kids to safety as gunfire erupted outside Kenosha gas station Friday; Police still investigating

One witness said he was at a nearby tire shop talking to an employee when he heard loud bangs. “I said ‘are those gunshots?’ and the guy said ‘I think so, we’d better get inside,’” said the man.

Another witness said he and his wife had just parked in the parking lot of a pet supplies shop across the street from the gas station on Sheridan when they saw a man in the lot pull out a gun. “We just pulled in here to get cat food,” he said. “This dude grabs his pants and pulls out a pistol and his pants fall down, and he starts firing right across the road,” the man said. His wife said she crouched down on the floor of their car, while the man said he tried to get license plate information from the vehicle the man was in.