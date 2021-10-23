UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Local girl, 12, rushed younger kids to safety as gunfire erupted outside Kenosha gas station Friday; Police still investigating

When gunfire broke out Friday afternoon at a local gas station, 12-year-old Yamelli Oshkeshequoam acted quickly, rushing her 9-year-old brother Vincent Tadych and a friend across the street and back home.
The incident happened at about 4 p.m. outside the Gulf station on the northwest corner of Sheridan Road and 60th Street, with people calling 911 to report there were multiple shots fired.
Police said one person showed up on their own at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.
As of Saturday afternoon, Kenosha Police said they had no additional information and that the investigation was ongoing.
Kenosha resident Madelyn Lopez told the Kenosha News that the child seen by a witness running across the street hurrying children to safety after the incident was her daughter, Yamelli.
"They had gone to the gas station for snacks and when they came home my son was really teary-eyed so I asked what happened," Lopez said. "Yemelli said three people walked into the gas station and began arguing and one person pulled out a gun."
They also told their mother that on the way home they were frightened because they saw two of the people who had been arguing. "I told my kids they aren’t allowed to go to the gas station after 5 p.m. anymore," Lopez said.
In the gas station parking lot, evidence markers Friday showed where bullet casings had fallen. Kenosha Police officers were searching a parking lot across the street for additional casings and noting where bullets had struck buildings and a vehicle.
One witness said he was at a nearby tire shop talking to an employee when he heard loud bangs. “I said ‘are those gunshots?’ and the guy said ‘I think so, we’d better get inside,’” said the man.
The owner of the station said there was no robbery, and that the incident began with an argument between people outside the business.
Another witness said he and his wife had just parked in the parking lot of a pet supplies shop across the street from the gas station on Sheridan when they saw a man in the lot pull out a gun. “We just pulled in here to get cat food,” he said. “This dude grabs his pants and pulls out a pistol and his pants fall down, and he starts firing right across the road,” the man said. His wife said she crouched down on the floor of their car, while the man said he tried to get license plate information from the vehicle the man was in.