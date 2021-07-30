UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Man in custody for Thursday homicide; shooting victim collapsed inside grocery store

A 19-year-old Kenosha man was in custody Friday for a shooting that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.

Kenosha Police arrested the man hours after multiple gunshot blasts led Kenosha police to the intersection of 19th Avenue and 52nd Street, where a man died inside a grocery store after he had reportedly been shot elsewhere.

Kenosha Police identified the man who was killed as 30-year-old Hector Rodriguez-Rojas of Kenosha. According to earlier police radio reports, the victim had been shot in the chest. Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department confirmed that police are investigating the shooting death as a homicide.

Police are recommending first-degree intentional homicide charges against the man, who was booked into Kenosha County Jail at 3:25 a.m. Friday. He had not been named by authorities as of Friday afternoon because he had not yet been charged.

“Police worked well into the morning and developed suspect information which led to the arrest of the suspected shooter. That person is in custody and appropriate charges are expected to be forwarded to the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office,” Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said Friday.

Timeline of events