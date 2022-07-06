UPDATE: Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of Chrystul Kizer

In an opinion delivered Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled in favor of Chrystul Kizer, the now-22-year-old accused of killing the Kenosha man who had been sex trafficking her and other girls.

No one disputes that Kizer in June 2018 shot and killed Randall Volar III, who authorities say was soon to be arrested for sex crimes against children prior to his death.

Kizer's defense team has aimed to build a defense around the allegations that Volar had abused and trafficked Kizer.

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office has aimed to disallow that defense by appealing a Court of Appeals decision to the Supreme Court. The defense had initially been disallowed by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David P. Wilk, but the Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Kizer and overturned Wilk's ruling.

But now, in the 4-3 decision delivered Wednesday morning, the state's high court has ruled in favor of Kizer. As such, she will be able to use "an affirmative defense for any offense committed as a direct result" of having been trafficked at her upcoming trial.

In an atypical vote for the state's high court, three liberal-backed justices were joined by conservative-backed Justice Rebecca Bradley in the majority opinion. Dissenting were three conservative-backed justices, including Justice Brian Hagedorn, the most common swing vote of the seven justices.

Decision and facts of the case

In statements, Kizer had said she was "tired" of Volar touching her, precipitating the killing.

The two sides of the case disagreed on whether Volar's alleged abuse directly led to his death.

As the Supreme Court's majority decision, penned by Justice Rebecca Dallet, noted: "Unlike many crimes, which occur at discrete points in time, human trafficking can trap victims in a cycle of seemingly inescapable abuse that can continue for months or even years. For that reason, even an offense that is unforeseeable or that does not occur immediately after a trafficking offense is committed can be a direct result of the trafficking offense, so long as there is still the necessary logical connection between the offense and the trafficking. "

At question is a lack of clarity in state law. Under state law, victims of sex trafficking are immune from prosecution from crimes they themselves may have "committed as a direct result" of having been trafficked.

The decision does not protect someone who has been a victim of trafficking from all prosecution.

As Dallet wrote in the majority opinion: "It is not enough to say simply that because the defendant is a victim of human trafficking, any offense they commit subsequently must be a direct result of the trafficking. The offense must bear a logical, causal connection to the underlying trafficking offense; it must be a direct result of the trafficking. Thus, our interpretation does not create ... blanket immunity for victims of human trafficking."

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office had argued this protection cannot be stretched to include a defense against killing the trafficker themselves, while those defending Kizer say it can be because the laws on the books have no restrictions on what crimes can be included.

In court documents, the DA's Office, which had originally charged Kizer with first-degree intentional homicide, argued the charge should be lowered to second-degree intentional homicide as a result of the sex trafficking defense.

The three justices who dissented agreed with prosecutors. Justice Patience D. Roggensack, who wrote the dissenting opinion, noted that under Wisconsin law if someone is coerced to commit murder their charge should be second-degree intentional homicide when the facts of the case otherwise would lead to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Thus, Roggensack wrote that the "trafficking defense, which is grounded in coercion, is not a complete defense to first-degree intentional homicide. Therefore, I conclude that the trafficking defense is limited by the chain of statutory cross references which is in accord with the common law and, therefore, results in mitigation of a first-degree intentional homicide charge to a second-degree charge."

This story may be updated.