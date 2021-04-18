UPDATE: Witnesses heard gunfire, screams during Somers House shooting

Sheridan Road remained closed near the tavern Sunday morning as the investigation continued.

"My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others. I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy," Gov. Tony Evers said on Twitter Sunday.

The three deaths at Somers House brought to seven the total number of homicides in the county so far this year. Of those, five of the victims were killed by gunfire.

Gun violence has been on the increase in Kenosha County over the last several years.

In the city of Kenosha, Kenosha Police have been called to 267 shots-fired 911 calls from Jan. 1 through April 5 this year, according to data provided to the city Police and Fire Commission. Not all of those calls turn out to be actual gunfire, but police sources say they have seen an increase in calls in which shell casings are found, property is damaged by gunfire, and people have been injured. The department has been on 73 weapons calls this year