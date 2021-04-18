UPDATE: Witnesses heard gunfire, screams during Somers House shooting

SOMERS, Wisconsin — Authorities were still seeking a suspect after three men were killed and two injured in a shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern near Kenosha.
According to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, there had been some kind of confrontation in the crowded bar, 1548 Sheridan Road, earlier in the night. A man left then returned with a gun and began shooting at about 12:42 a.m.
No one was in custody for the shooting as of later Sunday morning, the sheriff's department said.
“I’m led to believe there was some type of confrontation inside, the management asked that person to leave and then that person came back a short time later and shot people,” Beth said.
One witness said Sunday morning that it appeared there were people exchanging gunfire.
Beth said two men died at the bar. The third man died at a hospital. Beth said two people at the scene had loaded the third victim into a car and had been taking him to the hospital, then flagged down a deputy near Sheridan Road and 36th Street for help. “He passed away,” Beth said.
Two more people were seriously injured. Beth said one of those men had a chest wound.
All of those shot were men, sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said.
The Sheriff’s Department was not releasing information Sunday morning on the identities of the people killed or those injured.
Kenosha activist Porche Bennett-Bey said one of the men killed was her 26-year-old cousin, a Kenosha resident. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
"He leaves behind a beautiful baby boy," she said. "All three of them were loving people, always there for people and making people laugh every day."
Crime scene observations
On Sunday morning, the tavern and the surrounding streets was surrounded by police tape, and the body of one of the men killed lay covered with a white sheet just outside the door of the tavern. A witness said he believed the body of a second victim was on the bar’s fenced patio. Evidence markers were scattered through the parking lot and down 15th Street east of Sheridan Road.
Peter Ploskee, who lives in a house across the street from the bar on the corner of Sheridan and 15th Place, said he woke up to the sound of gunfire.
“I hear gunshots and get up and start walking from my bedroom to the living room. I hear more gunshots and I see people just running in every direction possible. I look out my north facing windows and see two guys kind of jumping around a vehicle shooting at each other, see flash bangs from the gun,” Ploskee said. “Next thing you know cars are going south, cars are going north. People are screaming. I hear someone saying 'he’s shot.' Hear someone saying 'he’s dead.'”
Another neighbor said she was outside when she heard what she thought was fireworks, and then saw police vehicles descending on the neighborhood.
"All of a sudden, I heard a 'pop pop pop,'" said another neighbor, Jacqueline Sieracki, describing what she heard early Sunday. "... Then I heard a woman screaming, and then more of the crowd, and then I heard silence and I thought, 'Something awful must have happened.'"
Several neighbors said they believe someone involved in the shooting ran east down 15th Place and then fled through yards along the lakefront. They said deputies were guarding possible evidence in a yard along the lake.
Somers House is a popular hangout for students from nearby Carthage College, and the college went on lockdown during the shooting according to Wright.
A parent of a Carthage student said on social media that her daughter and friends witnessed the shooting. She did not want to be identified because the suspect is not in custody.
“My daughter and friends were at Somers House when (they) saw a fight turn to gunshots. They think they heard 19 shots,” she said. “(She said), ‘Mom, he shot people right in front of us.’ They escaped the bar and headed back to the dorm for lockdown,” she said in a social media post.
The parent said Carthage sent a message to students and families saying the student counseling center would be open for students Sunday.
Sheridan Road remained closed near the tavern Sunday morning as the investigation continued.
"My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others. I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy," Gov. Tony Evers said on Twitter Sunday.
The three deaths at Somers House brought to seven the total number of homicides in the county so far this year. Of those, five of the victims were killed by gunfire.
Gun violence has been on the increase in Kenosha County over the last several years.
In the city of Kenosha, Kenosha Police have been called to 267 shots-fired 911 calls from Jan. 1 through April 5 this year, according to data provided to the city Police and Fire Commission. Not all of those calls turn out to be actual gunfire, but police sources say they have seen an increase in calls in which shell casings are found, property is damaged by gunfire, and people have been injured. The department has been on 73 weapons calls this year
Concern over the increase in gun violence Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley in late 2019 to designate one of the assistant prosecutors in his office as a gun crimes specialist. The Kenosha Police Department recently created a new unit within the department devoted to addressing gun violence in the city.
The Somers deaths were the latest in a string of mass shootings across the county, including the killing of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Last month, four people were killed in an office shooting in California, eight people were shot dead at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 people were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
The Sheriff’s Department was asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.