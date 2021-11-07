WATCH NOW/UPDATED: Kenosha police investigating early morning Downtown shooting which left 1 killed, 3 injured

Kenosha police continue their investigation into an early morning shooting which left one person dead and three injured in the 600 block of 57th Street Sunday.
The three other gunshot victims were treated for their injuries at area hospitals and released following the shooting that was reported shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Kenosha Police Department. The incident was not an officer-involved shooting.
According to police, the crime scene was active into late Sunday morning with dozens of officers combing the streets, sidewalks and alleyways for evidence, including shell casings, clothing items and blood. Police also deployed a drone to assist in the investigation.
Authorities believe the shooting was not a random act and appears to have stemmed from some sort of dispute. Names and ages of the victims were not being released.
Police are asking that anyone with information regarding shooting detectives at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
In addition to city police, officers from other agencies were called to the scene at 1:49 a.m. in Downtown. Lt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department confirmed police were currently at the scene investigating the shooting.
“We do not have any suspects in custody,” he said.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Prairie Police, the Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office were also called to the scene, according to initial radio traffic reports.
Kenosha woman was nearby
Susanne Norris, a Kenosha resident, said she had been driving in Downtown shortly before the gunfire began and later recorded video of the incident from a distance.
Norris said she had purchased snacks from a nearby gas station and drove down to the lake, stopping at the intersection at 57th Street at Sixth Avenue.
She said a white sedan had also come to a stop at the intersection, but didn’t move for awhile. She said she gestured to the driver telling him he could proceed. Norris said she then saw a larger gray vehicle that “came flying through the stop sign.”
The gray vehicle, which she said was possibly an SUV, spun around in the intersection with the passenger-side door completely open.
“I drove off through the intersection and all of the sudden I’m hearing, 'Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom -- many shots,” she said.
At that point, Norris said she had driven about a block away and started recording.
“It was so many gunshots,” said Norris, who had never heard them before and initially thought they might be fireworks. “It was just rapid fire, so loud and so many.”
She said she has previously taken drives to the lakefront in the early morning hours and gunfire was the last thing she expected in Downtown.
“It’s like the craziest thing,” she said.
Norris said she believes had she not driven away when she did, she could have been shot at, too.
“I’m feeling nauseous right now,” she said. “If I had sat there for about five more seconds, I could’ve been literally in the middle of it all.”
Residents respond
As officers conducted their investigation, residents and visitors alike navigated the crime scene tape and squad cars on their way to eateries and coffee shops trying to go about their Sunday routines. But the scene before them was anything but routine.
Downtown resident Lainey Rizzo, who was walking her two dogs, said she, in fact, had heard the gunshots, as well. Rizzo said she had been having trouble sleeping and was up watching TV when she heard "many" shots ring out.
"I thought maybe it was firecrackers, because there were so many, but then because I heard sirens right away ... I figured they (police) were trying to chase whoever did this," she said."It's surprising because you don't expect that a block from your house."
Roby Rajan, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside professor and a friend of Rizzo, said the incident was concerning.
"People come here expecting to be safe and secure and all of the sudden, this," he said. As an educator, the first thing that had crossed his mind was whether students had been involved and or if it had "something to do with court proceedings happening now," he said in reference to the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who has been charged with first-degree attempted homicide, first-degree attempted homicide and first degree reckless homicide for shooting three men, killing two during protests stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake a year ago.
Rajan said Sunday's incident reminded him of another mass shooting that occurred earlier this year not far from Downtown. On April 18, three men were killed and two injured at the Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road, about 3 1/2 miles from Downtown.
Kenosha County has had three mass shootings this year, including on on Oct. 20 in which three people were killed and two injured in what was believed to have stemmed from a domestic incident at a home at 610 40th Place.
According to Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting incident is one with a "minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident."