UPDATED: Kenosha woman found dead in Downtown hotel, suspect identified as Milwaukee man

Kenosha Police are investigating the death of a Kenosha woman found dead in a Downtown hotel room on Wednesday.

At 12:20 p.m., Kenosha Police responded to the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., for a suspicious death reported by hotel staff. Kenosha Fire/Rescue arrived and confirmed the victim was deceased.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell. She was reportedly found alone in the room.

Police investigators on scene quickly identified a person of interest, and the suspect was taken into custody. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Kenosha Police confirmed late Thursday to the Kenosha News the suspect is 29-year-old Timmy L. Brooks of Milwaukee. He is being held in Kenosha on felonies of first-degree intentional homicide, bail jumping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sgt. Jeff Galley said shell casings were found in the room from the isolated incident. Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to be completed to determine the cause of death, Galley added.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

