Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man found guilty for the second time of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in 1998, will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jensen, 63, who has been incarcerated since July 2007, was sentenced by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas Friday morning.

It came during emotional proceedings where Jensen read a statement about his need for parole and family members of the the victim addressed the court calling for the maximum possible sentence.

Jensen could have been sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Friday's sentence ensures he will never see the outside of a prison.

A jury of six men and six women found Jensen guilty of first-degree intentional homicide on Feb. 1 in the high-profile retrial of the former stock broker.

After nearly four weeks the jury found him guilty of poisoning his then-wife Julie Jensen with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze. Prosecutors said he then suffocated her to death by turning her face down in their bed and then sat on top of her. She died in early December 1998 inside the couple’s Carol Beach home.

The prosecution successfully argued Mark Jensen killed the mother of his two young sons in order to make it easier for him to be with a woman he was having an affair with and later married.

They also argued he killed Julie Jensen out of deep anger and an intense obsession over a previous sexual affair she had with a co-worker in their home years before, along with other marital issues.

Mark Jensen was first convicted in 2008 of the killing and Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison without parole. However, a Kenosha County judge vacated Jensen’s conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled he deserved a new trial.

The court found voicemails and a letter Julie Jensen wrote incriminating her husband in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen, 40, wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect,” was not allowed into evidence during the lengthy second trial. The high-profile case sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen speaks

Mark Jensen, who wore a navy prison jumpsuit and was handcuffed, spoke during his sentencing hearing while wearing headphones to hear the proceedings. His parents were seated behind him in the gallery.

Mark Jensen read a letter he wrote to the court asking for parole. He became emotional while reading his letter and teared up.

"I have always sought to be a productive member of the community," Mark Jensen said. "I have always tried to make a difference and do everything I could the right way. Throughout this case I have worked to maintain good relationships with the family of my boys and they have supported me throughout. If released on parole I have the support of the family with any need (I might have) including a place to live and transportation to help me get back on my feet. My parents are 87 and 85 and they need my help. I want to be there to help them."

Mark Jensen said sons David and Douglas Jensen "lost both parents" and have been "through an incredible over the past 25 years."

"Please grant parole eligibility," Mark Jensen said.

The defense team included public defenders Bridget Krause, Jeremy Perri and Mackenzie Renner.

Krause asked the court to allow Mark Jensen to be eligible for parole at 20 years meaning he would have been 68 when released.

"He loves his boys and he wants to be there for them," Krause said. Mark Jensen is a father of three men including two sons he had with Julie Jensen.

Krause also said Mark Jensen is no threat to the public. "The time he has served has been significant," Krause said.

The defense declined to comment after the sentencing.

Prosecution 'sickened'

Special prosecutor Robert Jambois returned to help prosecute the case against Mark Jensen during the trial but was absent Friday prosecuting a case where he now works in Portage County. Deputy district attorney Carli McNeil served as co-counsel. McNeil asked for life in prison without parole in part because Mark Jensen "tormented" his wife for years.

"Julie Jensen was one of the people in the world that he was supposed to care for the most," McNeil said. "Not only did he poison her, he watched her die."

McNeil said she was "sickened" that Mark Jensen asked for parole because he has shown no remorse for his actions in the 25 years since his wife's untimely death.

"He should not breathe the free air outside of a prison cell," McNeil said.

Mark and Julie Jensen's son Douglas Jensen wrote a letter to the court on behalf of the prosecution and said his mother was erased from his life.

Three of Julie Jensen's brothers were in court Friday. Their parents are deceased.

Her oldest brother Lawrence Griffin addressed the court first asking Milisauskus to sentence Mark Jensen to life in prison without parole for his "cruel and inhuman actions."

Lawrence Griffin called his sister's Dec. 3, 1998 murder "calculated."

"It put a shocking end to the kind and gentle person that Julie embodied," Lawrence Griffin said, adding that she had "devoted her life" to her sons.

"The impact that Julie's loss has had upon her friends, her neighbors and community has been that of a permanent void," Lawrence Griffin said. "Julie no longer lives to celebrate family events and lifetime occasions."

Julie Jensen's brother Paul Griffin asked for "no mercy for Mark Jensen" because he showed "no mercy" to his sister.

"He treated her poorly by taking advantage of her kind, giving nature," Paul Griffin said. "Mark Jensen is a coward."

Judge imposes sentence

Milisauskas said there is "no higher felony in the state of Wisconsin" than first-degree intentional homicide.

"I watched the trial and I think the evidence was overwhelming that Mr. Jensen is guilty, and the jury came back with a pretty fast verdict," Milisauskas said. "All the evidence was there (of) Mr. Jensen plotting this murder."

Milisauskas said Mark Jensen put his wife through torture instead of walking away from the troubled marriage.

"He was jealous, he was vengeful, he manipulated people, he was a control person over Julie, committed a cruel act and it happened for a long period of time," Milisauskas said.

Milisauskas said Julie Jensen "suffered for a long time and the evidence showed that through the trial."

"She did not have a good life for a period of time that she was married to Mr. Jensen," Milisauskas said. "The harassment, the antifreeze poisoning, the lack of calling a doctor when she was dying, it was a painful death and it was all caused by Mr. Jensen."

Milisauskas closed with "he's not getting any parole eligibility."

"It's too serious of a crime," Milisauskas said. "No parole. Life imprisonment."

Prosecution expects appeal

McNeil and public service special prosecutor Beverly Jambois addressed the media in the court's basement after the sentencing hearing. Both said they are happy the lengthy and expensive trial is finally over.

"It gives the family a degree of closure to know that he's not getting out," McNeil said. "For them having to do this all again could not be more painful but to have the outcome where they hopefully have certainty that he won't be released is a great relief."

The trial cost Kenosha County tens of thousands of dollars. When questioned about whether Mark Jensen would appeal McNeil said he may.

"The thing about a criminal trial is there always is going to be an opportunity to appeal," McNeil said. "There is no rule or law against appealing and I fully expect him to appeal."