UPDATED: Vinson guilty on all counts in Somers House shooting

The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at the Somers House tavern was found guilty on all charges Tuesday afternoon.

The verdict came less than two hours after the prosecution and defense rested their cases in the trial of Rakayo Vinson, 25.

Vinson, of Kenosha, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of Cedric Gaston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson, along with three felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting three others at the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road in Somers, in the early hours of April 18.

Each count carries a mandatory life prison sentence.

“It’s three (life sentences) and three 60-year sentences,” Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said after the verdict was announced. “From my perspective, the jury made the right decision based on the facts we have.”

Graveley said he will request that Vinson never be released from prison. A sentencing hearing is set for March 28.

Members of the victims’ families sat teary-eyed in court as the verdicts were read out loud.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder offered jurors instruction before closing arguments from Graveley and defense attorney Donald Bielski. Jurors broke for a lunch of pizza around 1 p.m.

Outside the courtroom after the trial, members of the victims’ families thanked Graveley and his team for successfully prosecuting the case.

What unfolded last April

On April 18, Vinson was reportedly separated from the 22-year-old Donaldson after getting into a fight that left Vinson with a bloody nose at the tavern. The fight reportedly began after Vinson delivered a shoulder bump in the crowded bar. Donaldson, along with Gaston, 24, and Stevenson, 26, were kicked out of the bar.

In the moments after the fight, Vinson shot the men. Graveley said during his closing argument Tuesday that Vinson was out for revenge. He also said Vinson delivered the first punch.

“The pattern of his decisions throughout this night are to be as aggressive as possible, to have every slight be a fight or combat and every combat to be escalated by the defendant,” Graveley told the jury. “My simple recitation to you is this defendant, every glimpse we get, is trying to make a fight happen, promoting a fight, getting into a fight, and in any case that he loses a fight, then it’s all about revenge in every moment after.”

Graveley said “three young men are dead” based on the actions and decisions of Vinson.

“Kevin Donaldson is shot at 22. He has a single gunshot to his chest. He’s pronounced dead at the hospital," Graveley said. "… Cedric Gaston is shot with a single wound to the chest. Cedric Gaston, his life is over at age 24 on April 18, 2021.

"… Atkeem Stevenson has two shots that came from behind. He has two gunshots, including the fatal gunshot that comes consistent with a man who is down and crawling away.”

Inconsistencies underscored

Graveley also attempted to poke holes in Vinson’s testimony and conversations with investigators in the hours after the shootings.

Graveley said that Vinson never claimed he feared for his life in the transcripts of the hours-long interview with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives.

Vinson reportedly told detectives his face was injured at a home, not at the tavern. Graveley also questioned why Vinson never told detectives he feared Gaston had a firearm. He said such a firearm was never recovered by investigators and no one else fired a gun in the bar that's popular with young people near Carthage College.

Graveley also said Vinson never told the court what happened to the firearm he used and could not explain why the pair of pants he wore that night were later found burned and why he tossed his smartphone after the incident.

He also said Vinson told investigators that someone else could have used his I.D. who looks like him and shot the men. In surveillance video played for the jury, Vinson’s cousin is within arm’s reach of him.

“Let’s talk about (Vinson’s) final decision to take the stand and testify and give you an alternative version of reality,” Graveley said. “If the defendant’s a liar, if you cannot believe he’s reasonable, then self-defense does not exist (as) something we must consider in this case.”

Graveley spoke for about an hour.

“It’s revenge, it’s aggression, it’s anger. It’s a man with a gun making decisions and trying to cause death and very violent injury,” Graveley told the jury. “Every witness you heard from, except the defendant, said the defendant is the one who is yelling aggressively, who sounds mad.”

Self-defense argued

Bielski, Vinson's attorney, acknowledged Vinson told the court and investigators some mistruths, but that does not change what happened April 18. He said the “bottom line” was the case began with the fight and ended with shootings in self-defense.

“There isn’t a consistent pattern of aggressive behavior by Mr. Vinson, like he’s running around looking for a fight,” Bielski said. “When the final moments come, he’s just sitting up on the deck by himself with Mr. (Jordan) Momani and the owner of the bar.”

Momani, who did “odds and ends” for the tavern, said in court last week he was approached by the establishment’s proprietor early that morning to help “keep an eye” on Vinson.

“On the evening of April 17 and 18, he did not set to or commit first-degree intentional homicide,” Bielski told the jury. “But for their own actions, Cedric Gaston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson would be alive today.”

Bielski spoke for less than 30 minutes Tuesday.

Throughout the trial, Vinson repeatedly argued with Schroeder about Bielski and demanded a new attorney.

Last week Thursday, Vinson was removed from the courtroom for disruptive outbursts. He later changed his mind and opted to be represented by Bielski.

