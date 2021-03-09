UPDATED; WITH VIDEO: Man in custody on pending homicide charges in Monday killing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The couple said they saw the woman who was killed lying on the ground in the narrow side yard between their houses. "They were working hard to save her life," the neighbor said. He described the woman as being covered with blood, saying it appeared that she had been stabbed. "It just really breaks my heart that someone so young is gone ... I can still see in my mind her body lying there."

Although they said they did not know them well, the neighbors said the couple had been quiet and the woman who died was friendly.

The man in custody had been charged in October 2019 with domestic violence-related battery and disorderly conduct, the bond conditions indicating that the woman killed was the victim in that case. The charges were eventually dismissed.

Multiple squad cars surrounded the neighborhood Monday night while police cordoned it off from spectators who stood outside, some with cameras. Some officers congregated at a home that was brightly lit on the outside while others stood at the scene tape cautioning people not to cross.

According to a police press release, officers were on scene within two minutes of receiving the 5:31 p.m. call. According to the release, there is no threat to the community regarding the incident.