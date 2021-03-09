UPDATED; WITH VIDEO: Man in custody on pending homicide charges in Monday killing

A 51-year-old Kenosha man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman killed Monday night.
The man was booked early Tuesday morning with recommended charges of first-degree intentional homicide.
Kenosha Police have released no information about the case beyond saying they are investigating a death in the 1700 block of 73rd Street. Officers were called to the home at 5:31 p.m. Monday by a woman who called 911 screaming that someone was trying to kill her.
Although police are not yet identifying the woman killed, friends on social media identified her as a 26-year-old Kenosha woman, the mother of several young children. Friends on social media described her as a devoted parent, a “rock star mom.”
Outside the home Tuesday morning, police tape surrounded the yard, which was scattered with children's toys. Neighbors said the man who was arrested and the woman who was killed had lived together in the home for about a year, with a blended family of five or six children.
A couple who lives next door, who did not want to be identified, said they were at home with their front door and windows open and had heard nothing until police vehicles sped up to the home. "The kids were out playing in the yard when it happened, the police yelled at them to get on the porch and they ran across the street and were watching from the porch there," one of the neighbors said.
The couple said they saw the woman who was killed lying on the ground in the narrow side yard between their houses. "They were working hard to save her life," the neighbor said. He described the woman as being covered with blood, saying it appeared that she had been stabbed. "It just really breaks my heart that someone so young is gone ... I can still see in my mind her body lying there."
Although they said they did not know them well, the neighbors said the couple had been quiet and the woman who died was friendly.
The man in custody had been charged in October 2019 with domestic violence-related battery and disorderly conduct, the bond conditions indicating that the woman killed was the victim in that case. The charges were eventually dismissed.
Multiple squad cars surrounded the neighborhood Monday night while police cordoned it off from spectators who stood outside, some with cameras. Some officers congregated at a home that was brightly lit on the outside while others stood at the scene tape cautioning people not to cross.
According to a police press release, officers were on scene within two minutes of receiving the 5:31 p.m. call. According to the release, there is no threat to the community regarding the incident.
The death is the fifth homicide in Kenosha this year, a number more typical in a full year in Kenosha County. Four of those five deaths appear to be related to domestic violence. In January, 26-year-old Jesus V. Medrano III was charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, alleged to have killed his father and stepmother with a machete. In February, Roderick Smith, 39, was charged with homicide, alleged to have shot his girlfriend Gia Buccieri Martin, 39, hiding her body for weeks after she had been reported missing in January. Her body was found Feb. 14 in a garbage can outside Smith and Martin's apartment on the 5100 block of 14th Avenue.
This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com.
—Terry Flores of the Kenosha News contributed to this report.