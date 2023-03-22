A jury found Zachariah Anderson guilty of all the criminal charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the death of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after some 10 hours of deliberation. The Mequon man was accused of killing Gutierrez, of Kenosha, inside his Wood Creek apartment and then hiding the body in May 2020.

Anderson, 42, is now convicted of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., 40, on the evening of May 17, 2020, inside Gutierrez’s first-floor apartment on Kenosha’s north side. It is believed he used both blunt and sharp-edged weapons to do it.

Gutierrez's body has never been recovered.

Anderson faces life in prison for his first-degree intentional homicide conviction, a Class A felony. He was also convicted of hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking.

Sentencing is set for May 16, almost three years to the day that Gutierrez was killed.

Anderson showed no emotion as the verdicts were read aloud Wednesday afternoon to a packed courtroom. He was taken away in handcuffs by sheriff's deputies.

District Attorney Michael Graveley served as lead prosecutor in the nearly four-week trial with support from Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek.

"Rosalio Gutierrez is a person who — as I went around the community in the last few weeks — people would come up to me and talk about him and what he meant to them. This is a guy who was beloved by a lot of people. The fact that I got to be a small part of trying to get justice for his death is gratifying and it's really a relief," Graveley said after court ended.

Krejcarek and Gutierrez's loved ones later gathered for a press conference in the court's basement. The trial has sparked headlines across the nation.

"We owe so much gratitude to the 15-plus law enforcement agencies that investigated this, to the original prosecutors on it," Krejcarek said.

'Careful consideration'

"It's a culmination of thousands and thousands of hours and we couldn't be more happy that the jury came to the verdict that they did. They gave it careful consideration. We're so thankful that they stayed with us over the last almost four full weeks when they thought they would only have to serve for two."

Gutierrez's mother, Selia Patterson, said she thanks God Anderson was convicted for his crimes but still desperately wants to know where her son's remains are hidden.

"Now we look for him. Any type of remains or any evidence that we can find of where my 'Pocho' is, I ask the public to please be vigilant and be watchful if they see anything" Patterson said. She also thanked prosecutors and law enforcement.

After the verdicts were ready many of Gutierrez's loved ones shed tears and embraced one other.

Anderson's defense team said a statement on the matter would soon be released.

Not seen for years

Prosecutors allege Anderson killed him because he was deeply upset that Gutierrez began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children.

Gutierrez, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, and found the patio door open with heavy blood stains on the door, carpet and furniture. Beacham called police after arriving on the scene.

There are no security cameras at the apartment complex.

Gutierrez’s friends and family have not heard from him in 1,040 days and his credit cards have not been used.

Prosecutors maintain Gutierrez is dead based in part on the large amount of blood spatter found inside his apartment and DNA matching Gutierrez found in his work van. Gutierrez’s friends and family testified in the trial that Gutierrez was a devoted father who would never have abandoned his loved ones or his commitments.

Although a body was never recovered, Anderson was convicted on evidence that included a dried speck of a rest-colored substance found inside his work van that tested positive for Gutierrez's DNA. Security footage captured by a Saukville Walmart shows Anderson purchasing gloves, trash bags and wipes the morning after he killed Gutierrez.

Throughout the trial jurors have heard testimony from Beacham, Anderson and Beacham’s daughter, Gutierrez’s mother, a neighbor of Gutierrez, detectives and a forensic scientist, among many others.

Jurors have also been shown images of Gutierrez’s blood-stained apartment and Anderson’s work van with missing carpet, bleach stains and a speck of a rust colored substance that tested positive for Gutierrez’s DNA.

Judge Bruce Schroeder presided over the trial that at times became contentious with the defense team led by attorney Nicole Muller repeatedly clashing with Graveley.

The defensed argued law enforcement and prosecutors unfairly zeroed in on Anderson.