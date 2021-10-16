"Very brief" car chase ends with two vehicle crash, minor injuries near Carthage College tennis courts

There were only minor injuries when this Saturn SUV was the subject of a brief law enforcement chase Saturday morning southbound on Highway 32 when it struck a pickup truck near the Carthage College Smeds Tennis Center and came to a halt. These individuals were ordered out of the SUV to lay on the ground by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
Photo by Mark Hertzberg
A Saturn SUV in a brief chase Saturday morning struck this pickup truck near the Carthage College Smeds Tennis Center and came to a halt. The pickup truck was forced off the road.
A brief car chase near the Carthage College tennis courts was brought to a halt when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle, resulting in minor injuries for one of the suspects in the fleeing vehicle Monday morning, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect vehicle had an Illinois license plate, and suffered substantial damage from the crash, as did the victim’s vehicle, a red pickup truck.
Sgt. David Zoerner of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the incident began when the suspects failed to stop for police. A “very brief chase” followed, ending two blocks later with the collision with the pickup truck.
