"Very brief" car chase ends with two vehicle crash, minor injuries near Carthage College tennis courts
SATURDAY MORNING

"Very brief" car chase ends with two vehicle crash, minor injuries near Carthage College tennis courts

A brief car chase near the Carthage College tennis courts was brought to a halt when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle, resulting in minor injuries for one of the suspects in the fleeing vehicle Monday morning, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect vehicle had an Illinois license plate, and suffered substantial damage from the crash, as did the victim’s vehicle, a red pickup truck.

Sgt. David Zoerner of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the incident began when the suspects failed to stop for police. A “very brief chase” followed, ending two blocks later with the collision with the pickup truck.

According to Sgt. Ken Kranz of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, there were more than four people in the fleeing vehicle, and around two in the pickup truck.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Despite the apparent damage to the vehicles, no significant injuries were reported as of Saturday afternoon.

“It was just a silly person who didn’t want to stop,” Zoerner said.

