"Vigilante," who killed grandfather over a decades-old crime, will have opportunity for release from prison

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Luitze appeared in an anti-suicide smock. He told Schroeder once again that he did not want an attorney to represent him. And he said he had no statement to make about his sentence.

Wisconsin law mandates a life sentence for people convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, but allows a portion of that sentence to be served out of custody on supervision. The minimum time that must be served in prison on a homicide conviction is 20 years.

At the sentencing, Gabriele asked that Luitze be sentenced to 40 years in custody. She said Luitze was a danger to the public, and said he had some incidents of violence against family in the past, with one family member telling prosecutors that there had been times she had been terrified of him. But Gabriele said that his family — who is also his grandfather’s family — felt that Luitze needed mental health treatment while in custody and that they hoped he would have the opportunity for release.

“This may be the most problematic case I have ever heard because it is grisly and gruesome and frightening,” said Schroeder, who with 38 years on the bench is the longest-serving judge in Wisconsin. “How it led to this point of what you have done in this case and how you have responded, it is all quite mysterious.”