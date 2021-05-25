"Vigilante," who killed grandfather over a decades-old crime, will have opportunity for release from prison

In what he said “may be the most problematic case” of his nearly four-decades long career on the bench, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder offered a man who pleaded guilty to a vigilante homicide an opportunity for redemption.
“You will have an opportunity to be released,” Schroeder told Bryan Luitze II as he sentenced him on Tuesday to spend at least 20 years in prison — the minimum allowed by law for first-degree intentional homicide — before he becomes eligible to apply for parole. “Whether you are (released) or not will be up to you.”
Luitze, 26, admitted to killing his grandfather, 70-year-old Charles Luitze of Somers.
According to Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele, Luitze had carefully planned the killing, checked on his grandfather’s home in advance, and had broken into the home at night on Aug. 13, 2020 while his grandfather was in bed, and then attacked the elderly man with a hammer, bludgeoning him to death.
“There were no defensive wounds. No sign of a struggle,” Gabriele said Tuesday at Luitze’s sentencing. “Charles Luitze was found two days later in his bed with the hammer still embedded in his head.”
The elder Luitze was a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 1991 of sexually assaulting a child who was a member of his family. After his release from prison, Luitze lived quietly in his Somers home, focusing on gardening and sharing produce with neighbors. One of his friends had found him dead in his home after she became concerned when she was unable to reach him.
Luitze was not a victim in that case — he was born after his grandfather’s conviction — and had not seen his grandfather since he was a child. But according to the criminal complaint, he had been talking to a relative and a friend about the man and his anger developed about his grandfather’s past actions.
Luitze’s friend told investigators in August that Luitze “had been very upset recently and he talked about what Charles did and told her how he hated Charles.”
Gabriele said Luitze spoke to another family member about his hatred for his grandfather, and that family member urged forgiveness, saying his grandfather had served his prison sentence and that he should forgive him and let it go.
“He did not follow that wise advice,” Gabriele said.
'Vigilante justice'
In the days before the killing, Luitze had gone to his grandfather’s home impersonating a census worker. His grandfather, who had not seen him in many years, did not recognize him, later telling a friend that someone had come to his home that he believed was pretending to be a census worker, and that he was frightened for his safety.
“This was self-proclaimed vigilante justice, based on his decision who should live and die.”
Once charged with the homicide, Luitze quickly insisted on pleading guilty as charged to first-degree intentional homicide and burglary. His attorney, Terry Rose, withdrew from the case, but appeared at the sentencing as standby counsel.
At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Luitze appeared in an anti-suicide smock. He told Schroeder once again that he did not want an attorney to represent him. And he said he had no statement to make about his sentence.
Wisconsin law mandates a life sentence for people convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, but allows a portion of that sentence to be served out of custody on supervision. The minimum time that must be served in prison on a homicide conviction is 20 years.
At the sentencing, Gabriele asked that Luitze be sentenced to 40 years in custody. She said Luitze was a danger to the public, and said he had some incidents of violence against family in the past, with one family member telling prosecutors that there had been times she had been terrified of him. But Gabriele said that his family — who is also his grandfather’s family — felt that Luitze needed mental health treatment while in custody and that they hoped he would have the opportunity for release.
“This may be the most problematic case I have ever heard because it is grisly and gruesome and frightening,” said Schroeder, who with 38 years on the bench is the longest-serving judge in Wisconsin. “How it led to this point of what you have done in this case and how you have responded, it is all quite mysterious.”
But Schroeder said he also gave Luitze credit for taking responsibility for his crime and for pleading guilty without the offer of a plea deal, saying that was rare during his time in the legal system.
Schroeder sentenced Luitze to life with the possibility of parole after 20 years. Whether he is released on parole will be decided by state prison officials based at least in part on his conduct while he is in prison. Schroeder sentenced Luitze to 10 years served concurrently for the burglary.
“There’s not many who walk out of here with this opportunity,” Schroeder said.
IN PHOTOS: Martice Fuller sentencing
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday, May 21, 2021, sentenced Martice Fuller to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“These crimes were not the impulsive acts of a child,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner told Fuller, who was convicted by a jury of shooting and killing his former girlfriend Kaylie at her west-side home and of shooting and injuring her mother, Stephanie Juga, when she came to her daughter’s aid. “I hope that you can right yourself in your life, in your daily life, but it won’t be among the community.”
Despite evidence presented at trial that Fuller carefully planned the shootings — and the testimony at trial of Stephanie Juga who had pleaded with Fuller, who she knew well, before he shot her — Fuller continued to maintain that he is innocent.
In a statement read to the court by one of his attorneys, Fuller said “I have to continue to stand innocent because I am.”
Fuller, now 18, was 15 when he was charged with the May 9, 2019 shootings.