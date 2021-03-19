Village police arrest man following "road rage" incident outside subdivision

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Officers arrested a man who argued with a driver at Interstate 94 and Highway 165 before they made their way just outside a residential subdivision and the man got out of his vehicle and pounded on the other driver’s car.

Taken into custody was the 50-year-old Oak Creek man following the 2:09 p.m. “road rage” incident Thursday, according to Lt. Pete Jung of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. Police recommended charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and reckless driving.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the on-road tussle, the drivers traveled east on Highway 165, north on Green Bay Road and then east on 95th Street toward the neighborhood, according to Jung.

“At one point, they both stopped and the one guy got out of the car and started beating on the other guy’s car,” Jung said.

Not long after, village police received several calls about the altercation. When officers showed up, the Oak Creek man, who was driving a white Nissan Altima, started to leave the scene. Police followed him as he took off quickly in his vehicle and entered the Creekside Crossing subdivision nearby. The vehicle then went off the road and struck a tree, Jung said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a purple Hyundai Palisade, was not cited, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.