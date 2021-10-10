Village police track down, arrest suspect who fled to former power plant property following head-on crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Authorities arrested a man who fled the scene of a head-on collision in Pleasant Prairie, running through wetlands and onto the former power plant property before he was caught.

The incident started around 2:10 p.m. when officers observed a vehicle that ran a stop light at 95th Street and Green Bay Road, according to Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Brown said they attempted to stop the vehicle when it sped northbound. Minutes later, in the 8900 block of Green Bay Road, the vehicle “jumped over the median” and struck another car head-on in the southbound lane. Brown said the driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries, was checked out by emergency medical personnel on scene, but declined further treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Waukegan, Ill., exited the vehicle and ran westbound into the nearby Meijer distribution property and through a swamp, he said.