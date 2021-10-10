Village police track down, arrest suspect who fled to former power plant property following head-on crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Authorities arrested a man who fled the scene of a head-on collision in Pleasant Prairie, running through wetlands and onto the former power plant property before he was caught.
The incident started around 2:10 p.m. when officers observed a vehicle that ran a stop light at 95th Street and Green Bay Road, according to Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
Brown said they attempted to stop the vehicle when it sped northbound. Minutes later, in the 8900 block of Green Bay Road, the vehicle “jumped over the median” and struck another car head-on in the southbound lane. Brown said the driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries, was checked out by emergency medical personnel on scene, but declined further treatment at a hospital.
Meanwhile, the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Waukegan, Ill., exited the vehicle and ran westbound into the nearby Meijer distribution property and through a swamp, he said.
Officers continued to pursue the man and were then assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in establishing a perimeter to search for him. Authorities closed down Green Bay Road to one lane for a little over an hour during the incident. Due to the high grass, part of the chase was down to officers slowly canvassing the area to be sure the suspect wasn’t hiding in the overgrowth.
Running further west, the suspect scaled and jumped over a barbed-wire fence surrounding the We Energies power plant, at 8900 95th Street. The power plant is currently undergoing decommissioning.
Brown said officers caught up with the man about an hour later after construction personnel opened a gated area to allow officers access. Officers apprehended the man at the east end of the property without further incident.
Brown said the suspect surrendered “once he realized officers were on the right side of the fence.”
The man was transported to the Kenosha County Jail. According to Brown, the man was issued a citation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Police also recommended charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury, resisting and obstructing, fleeing and eluding officers and hit-and-run causing injury.