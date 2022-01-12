Vinson again makes plea for a new attorney; judge tells Somers House defendant he won't get new counsel

The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at Somers House Tavern got into a heated exchange with Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder after the jury exited the courtroom Wednesday evening.

Rakayo Vinson, of the 6000 block of 25th Avenue, faces three felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the April mass shooting at the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road, Somers.

At the end of the trial’s third day, the 25-year-old again demanded new legal representation. He also made a similar plea to no avail during the trial on Tuesday.

“I need new legal representation,” Vinson said.

Schroeder said Vinson has the legal right to fire his attorney but cannot halt a trial already underway. Vinson is being represented by Kenosha-based attorney Donald Bielski.

“The fix you would be in is that you would have to go ahead and represent yourself,” Schroeder said. “I’m not going to tell you you can’t fire him, because you can. But then you’re going to be without a lawyer.”

On Tuesday, during the first day of arguments in the trial, Vinson demanded a new attorney because of a “breakdown in communication.”

Schroeder said he did not see any reason to change attorneys, especially with the trial underway.

“This is a chronic complaint by people with challenging cases like yours,” Schroeder said Tuesday. “I haven’t caught any of (those issues) at all. I haven’t identified anything in particular that (Bielski) is doing wrong.”

Schroeder, who was continually interrupted by Vinson on Tuesday, told the defendant he was going to start the trial but could revisit the issue if necessary. He also said that should Vinson be convicted and his claims of ineffective counsel are correct, he would likely be granted a new trial eventually.

On Wednesday, Vinson doubled down and raised his voice to the judge multiple times. Schroeder admonished Vinson, telling him “don’t interrupt me.”

“You can discharge Mr. Bielski if you want to, but if you do so you will not have a lawyer to represent you in this case. And I am not even going to try to bring a lawyer in here to give you legal advice as a so-called standby counsel because your case, a huge case, that’s half-tried. … I told you on Monday (during jury selection for the case) if Mr. Bielski’s performance is substandard …”

Vinson interrupted Schroeder again and claimed Bielski was “violating my rights.”

“You want to go ahead without a lawyer tomorrow (Thursday) you can do that. I think it would be very foolish,” Schroeder said. “You fire your lawyer, you're on your own.”

Schroeder said Vinson will have as “fair a trial as a person can have” with or without an attorney.

The judge suggested Vinson think about his decision before he returns to court Thursday morning.

