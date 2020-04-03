Warrant issued for assault, car theft
View Comments

Warrant issued for assault, car theft

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A warrant was issued Friday for Justin Hirsch, 28, of Kenosha,who allegedly beat a friend and stole her car.

Hirsch, who is now in custody in another state, was charged in Kenosha County for attempted theft and auto theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Hirsch asked a friend for a ride on March 26. While they were in her car, he tried to grab the woman’s phone and wallet from her lap, saying he needed money to pay off a debt. The two struggled over the wallet, with Hirsch allegedly grabbing the woman by the neck and shoulder during that struggle, leaving visible injuries.

At some point during the struggle the woman got out of the car and Hirsch got in the driver’s seat and drove away. The vehicle was found in Wayne County, Tenn. four days later, heavily damaged.

Hirsch was arrested that day in Tennessee. He will be extradited to Kenosha County.

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics