Warrant issued for assault, car theft

A warrant was issued Friday for Justin Hirsch, 28, of Kenosha,who allegedly beat a friend and stole her car.
Hirsch, who is now in custody in another state, was charged in Kenosha County for attempted theft and auto theft.
At some point during the struggle the woman got out of the car and Hirsch got in the driver’s seat and drove away. The vehicle was found in Wayne County, Tenn. four days later, heavily damaged.
Hirsch was arrested that day in Tennessee. He will be extradited to Kenosha County.
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
