Warrant issued for Chicago man accused of stealing tools from Kenosha Water Utility

A warrant has been issued for a Chicago man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from the Kenosha Water Utility in late August.

Gerald Reed, 59, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Tuesday with felony theft of moveable property worth $10,000 to $100,000, felony operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating issued a $50,000 warrant for his arrest Tuesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer responded to the Kenosha Water Utility, at 4401 Green Bay Road, the morning of Aug. 27 for a report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Kenosha Water Utility staff who stated that during the nighttime hours, multiple subjects entered the property and stole a work van and materials out of multiple vehicles. Staff said they were unsure of what exactly was taken out of the vehicles and they noticed the padlock on the northwest fence was cut.

The officer reviewed video footage and saw that around 1:30 a.m. three individuals were in the yard of the Kenosha Water Utility. All of the individuals were reportedly captured on video walking on the outside of the building near the northwest gate moving toward the northeast corner. The three individuals could later be seen on the video ransacking through multiple vehicles.

On an east camera, all three subjects can be seen taking a navy blue colored van bearing Wisconsin municipal registration. The van had a large Kenosha Water Utility symbol on the driver side door.

The individuals eventually exited the northwest gate with the van around 3 a.m., the same gate where the padlock had been found cut off, with the van and magnetic locators and drills.

The Kenosha Water Utility later documented their total loss to be $46,563.

Two days later, Kenosha Police were notified by the Chicago Police Department that the van was recovered by them and in a tow yard.

Inside the van investigators reportedly found Reed's wallet and other personal items.

According to the complaint, a Special State’s Attorney informed Kenosha investigators that Reed committed similar crimes in the same time frame as the Kenosha Water Utility incident in both Indiana and Illinois.