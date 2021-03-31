Warrant issued for Illinois man in Pleasant Prairie chase incident

Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating issued a $15,000 bench warrant for an Illinois man who failed to appear for preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

Jesus Catalan, 29, who faces three felonies and one misdemeanor after he led Pleasant Prairie Police on a high-speed chase March 21, had been free on a $10,000 bond after his arrest.

Catalan is charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and possession of marijuana, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.

Police utilized Stop Sticks to end the pursuit southbound on Green Bay Road. During a search, they seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $12,000 in cash.

