Warrant issued for Kenosha man charged in Aug. 19 murder

Two men planning to rob a drug dealer shot and killed a friend who came to the dealer’s aid, according to a criminal complaint.

Nathan Shaw, 29, of Racine, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the shooting death of 40-year-old Nicholas Christman. Shaw was not in custody Tuesday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A second man, a 26-year-old from Kenosha, is also expected to be charged as Shaw’s co-defendant. He is also facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and robbery. The 26-year-old has been in custody on a probation hold since days after the Aug. 19 murder.

According to the criminal complaint:

Christman was at a friend’s home on the 5100 block of 25th Avenue along with another man who was known to sell cocaine. While Christman was there, Shaw and the 26-year-old came over to the house to purchase drugs, but left without buying.

When the dealer and Christman left the house, Shaw and his friend were waiting outside, according to the complaint.