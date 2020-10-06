Warrant issued for Kenosha man charged in Aug. 19 murder

Two men planning to rob a drug dealer shot and killed a friend who came to the dealer’s aid, according to a criminal complaint.
Nathan Shaw, 29, of Racine, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the shooting death of 40-year-old Nicholas Christman. Shaw was not in custody Tuesday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
A second man, a 26-year-old from Kenosha, is also expected to be charged as Shaw’s co-defendant. He is also facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and robbery. The 26-year-old has been in custody on a probation hold since days after the Aug. 19 murder.
According to the criminal complaint:
Christman was at a friend’s home on the 5100 block of 25th Avenue along with another man who was known to sell cocaine. While Christman was there, Shaw and the 26-year-old came over to the house to purchase drugs, but left without buying.
When the dealer and Christman left the house, Shaw and his friend were waiting outside, according to the complaint.
Both Shaw and his friend drew handguns and demanded the dealer hand over cash and any drugs he had with him. According to the 26-year-old in custody, the dealer got on his knees and began emptying his pockets while the men took his backpack.
The complaint states that as they were robbing the dealer Christman tackled the 26-year-old, who told police Christman “got the best of him” and that he started yelling “help me” and “get him off of me.”
He told police ‘he heard a gunshot and Christman fell off of him.”
According to the complaint both Shaw and the second man fled on foot, the 26-year-old tossing his gun which police found in weeds along a garage in an alley between 23rd and 24th avenues in the 5100 block.
The 26-year-old told police “Shaw talked him into doing the robbery” and that he needed money for rent and food.
Christman was dead at the scene. According to the complaint, when police found him he was alone lying in the backyard near the apartment they had just left. A small bag of what appeared to be cocaine or methamphetamine was also found in the yard, along with a cell phone.
Police spoke to the drug dealer who was with Christman after receiving a tip from another witness.
