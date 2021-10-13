 Skip to main content
Warrant issued for Kenosha man sought in battery case
Warrant issued for Kenosha man sought in battery case

A $5,000 arrest warrant was issued Oct. 7 for a 41-year-old Kenosha man charged with felony substantial battery and bail jumping.

Kenyatta D. Taylor, of the 2000 block of 53rd Street, reportedly failed to appear before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating for his initial appearance Oct. 7.

The battery charge carries a fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police officers were called Sept. 28 for a report of a battery. They spoke to a woman in the emergency room at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, who said that Taylor had knocked her unconscious. 

The woman stated that she remembered that when she was struck, she hit her head on a table as she fell. Medical personnel reported the victim received several sutures to close the wound.

Court records indicate that Taylor recently was released on a $2,000 cash bond for a separate case that he's charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver THC and possession with intent to deliver designer drugs.

Erna Sabic, a witness, said she saw events unfold Wednesday morning at 3720 Clairmont St.

