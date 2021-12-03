Warrant issued for man in Tacos to Go burglary

A $5,000 arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a 50-year-old Kenosha man charged with burglarizing the Tacos to Go, 2422 52nd St., Kenosha.

Kenosha County Circuit Court records show that Richard G. Cumberland, of the 5900 block of 33rd Avenue, failed to appear for an initial appearance, which led Commissioner Larry Keating to issue the warrant.

Cumberland is charged with two felony counts of burglary as a repeat-offender, which each carry a possible 7.5 years in prison and a fine of $25,000. He’s also charged with four misdemeanor theft counts as a repeat-offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to Tacos To Go on Nov. 8, where they met with the owner, who said the defendant, a former employee, had been stealing from the business. The owner stated he only could prove the thefts after he had security cameras installed.

Cumberland worked there for several months, the owner stated, and had been given a key about three months earlier. Surveillance video showed that Cumberland stole between $250 and $350, and the owner believed it had been more prior to the camera system’s installation.

Police viewed the video, and it showed that, on Oct. 31, at 7:01 a.m., Cumberland entered the rear door of the closed business with his key, opened the register, took money and closed the cash drawer, then left out the back door.

Video from Nov. 1 at 9:47 showed Cumberland enter the front door with his key, go to a locked cash box kept behind the counter, take an envelope from the box and place it in his pocket. The defendant then began to prepare to open the restaurant for the day, according to the complaint.

Later that same day, the video shows Cumberland helping a customer, act as if he’s ringing up the purchase, but the cash drawer never was opened, and instead, he’s seen putting the money in his left hand and then into his pocket.

A fourth theft happened Nov. 2, when Cumberland entered the rear door of the store at 3:01 a.m., opens the cash draw, takes the money from the register and leaves out the back door.

Police attempted to call Cumberland, but he refused to speak to the officer and hung up the phone, the complaint states. Court records indicate the Wisconsin Department of Corrections currently has a warrant for Cumberland because he currently is on supervision for an attempted burglary case, the complaint states.

