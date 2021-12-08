 Skip to main content
Warrant issued for Oak Creek man in Kenosha battery case

A $2,500 arrest warrant was issued Dec. 1 for a 38-year-old Oak Creek man charged with substantial battery.

James W. Maile, of the 10400 block of S. Rosemont Lane, faces a possible prison term of 18 months and a fine of $10,000 if he’s convicted. He had been scheduled for an initial appearance Dec. 1 in Kenosha County Circuit Court, but when he failed to appear, Court Commissioner Larry Keating issued the warrant.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police were dispatched to a city residence Aug. 13 for a medical call. There, officers spoke to a woman, who stated the defendant had been in a fight with another male.

The woman stated that she didn’t see who struck first, but saw Maile shove the man down on his back. Maile then allegedly laid on top of him and said, “He’s not big and bad now,” and then left the scene.

Police learned from the victim’s doctor that he had suffered two broken ribs as a result of being thrown to the ground, the complaint states.

