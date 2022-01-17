 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrant issued for Trevor man for felony eluding officer

A $10,000 arrest warrant was issued Jan. 7 for a 24-year-old Trevor man charged with a felony count of attempting to elude/flee an officer.

Court records show that Tevin D. Hamilton, of the 25900 block of Wilmot Road, failed to appear for an initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Larry Keating, who then issued the warrant.

Along with the felony charge, which carries a maximum possible prison term of 18 months, plus two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000, Hamilton also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Pleasant Prairie Police officer observed the defendant’s vehicle traveling at 65 mph in a 45 zone in the 12500 block of 39th Avenue on Nov. 24. After the officer learned the vehicle’s registration was expired, he attempted a traffic stop, but Hamilton accelerated to 75 mph and traveled into Illinois.

Court records show that Hamilton had an active misdemeanor warrant in Kenosha County. He was free on a $500 cash bond for battery and disorderly conduct, but failed to appear for court. A warrant in that case was issued Feb. 17, 2021.

Tevin Hamilton booking photo

Hamilton
