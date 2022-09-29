Warrants issued for Illinois men accused of theft from Somers Walmart, dangerous high-speed pursuit

Two Illinois men are being sought for attempting to steal from the Somers Walmart and then fleeing local law enforcement in the wrong lanes of Highway S at a high rate of speed.

Samuel M. Anderson, 32, of North Chicago, and Marcus Smith, 17, of Zion, have been charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Anderson is charged with felonies of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding an officer and retail theft of $500 to $5,000. Smith was charged with felony retail theft of $500 to $5,000.

On Wednesday, Court Commissioner Loren Keating issued warrants for their arrest. As of Thursday morning they were not in custody in Kenosha County.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 15 around 12:30 p.m. a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to the Walmart store in Somers for a report of suspected retail theft. The deputy was outside the store when both men-- identified as Anderson and Smith -- exited the store. Both reportedly immediately abandoned their shopping cart, entered a black 2021 Nissan Versa with Illinois registration and fled.

The Nissan reportedly went westbound on County Highway S at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. In the 9600 block of Highway S, the vehicle reportedly entered the eastbound lanes while traveling westbound around 80 mph.

The deputy terminated vehicle pursuit for safety reasons. Other deputies advised that the vehicle continued in the wrong lane of travel, almost colliding with multiple vehicles, according to the complaint. The vehicle entered Interstate 94 and traveled south into Illinois.

The deputy returned to Walmart and spoke with a member of the store's loss prevention team. The total value of the items taken and abandoned in the parking lot was reportedly $1,923.10.

According to the complaint, the owner of the vehicle is a Zion, Ill., woman who reportedly told police that Smith borrowed the vehicle and Anderson was likely the other occupant.

On Sept. 19 the Kenosha County deputy identified Anderson and Smith as the individuals involved in the incident based on Illinois booking photos and photos from the Walmart. Their photos were not immediately available.

The Zion Police Department has been contacted for photos by the Kenosha News.