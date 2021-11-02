Watch live: Opening statements underway in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

10:24 a.m.: "Life is more important than property," Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argues in opening statement prosecuting Rittenhouse. "Like moths to a flame, tourists from outside our community were drawn to Kenosha ... and contributed to that chaos ... caused many (Kenoshans) to fear for their safety...

"The only person who killed anyone was (pointing to the defendant) Kyle Rittenhouse."

Binger notes that there's not much disagreement over the evidence: there's no question that Rittenhouse shot or killed anyone — such is accepted by all parties.

9:45 a.m.: The jury has entered the courtroom.

9:30 a.m.: The jury is not yet in the courtroom. Attorneys and the judge are arguing over how the jury will be instructed on specific counts, particularly regarding the laws around self-defense. It's a technical moment that appears in many if not all most or all jury trials that is rarely paid attention to by the public — except in major cases like this one.

8 a.m. The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case.