WATCH NOW: Attorney assigned for suspect in Benson Corners shooting incident

The defendant suspected in shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 last month at Benson Corners in Bristol returned to Kenosha County Circuit Court for an abbreviated preliminary hearing Friday morning.

Allan Brown, 33, of Countryside, Ill., who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, just recently had an attorney appointed to represent him, so Friday’s preliminary hearing was postponed.

Brown, represented by attorney Christopher R. Bub, is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 2, at 8:15 a.m. Bub told Court Commissioner Larry Keating he had only been assigned the case a few days ago and requested an adjournment, which Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley did not object to.

Seemingly confused at times by his surroundings, which included a number of Sheriff’s Department deputies, Brown, the main suspect in two Chicago homicides, struggled to answer questions from Keating.

“I’m not sure what to make of any of this,” said Brown, who is in custody in Racine while that department investigates the Oct. 21 incident that left K9 officer Riggs seriously injured. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate after it was brought in as an outside agency, which is state law when a police-involved shooting occurs.

Brown is charged in Kenosha County with: three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon; one count of possession of a firearm by a felon; one count of firing a dangerous weapon on a police K9 causing injury; one count of mistreatment of a law enforcement animal with the use of a dangerous weapon; one count of failing to comply with an officer’s attempt to take a person into custody; and one count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The felonies carry a maximum total penalty of $140,000 and 71 years, six months in prison. Brown also faces a possible felony escape charge after he allegedly pushed a Racine deputy as deputies attempted to move him from Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital to the Racine County Jail and very briefly escaped from custody.

Brown allegedly fired shots at a trio of Sheriff’s Department deputies and K9 Riggs as they tried to take him into custody after his vehicle was located on Oct. 21 at Benson Corners, 2000 75th St. (Highway 50). Deputies had been alerted by Chicago Police earlier that day that Brown was being sought in connection with two homicides in their city.

Brown was struck in the left thigh, abdomen and bicep when deputies returned fire.

Investigation continues

All three deputies who returned fire at Brown remain on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Graveley said after Friday’s hearing that Racine County investigators are finalizing their reports and waiting on Wisconsin State Crime Lab reports before they present their findings.

During Brown’s initial court appearance on Nov. 2, Graveley outlined Brown’s lengthy criminal record, which includes two previous prison sentences for assault-type offenses, along with felony battery and three previous resisting arrest convictions.

Brown is considered the only suspect in two Chicago homicides — one at a bus stop in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood, and the other after a carjacking. Graveley said Friday that Chicago Police have no updated information to provide on either homicide.

“You can hardly be more dangerous than an individual who is willing to stop a person simply driving in traffic, ending their life, (then) going to a public gas station in our county, and at a point when officers try to intercept you, you’re willing to fire shots that essentially go through the entire parking lot of that gas station,” Graveley said after Brown’s initial appearance.

“You’re willing to endanger the lives of civilians and officers,” Graveley said. “From my perspective, you can hardly demonstrate a higher degree of danger than that kind of behavior.”

