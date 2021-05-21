WATCH NOW: Attorney unsuccessfully tries to get Kenosha charges against Illinois BLM leader dropped

Support

Outside the Kenosha County Courthouse Friday, Tanya McLean, founder of Leaders of Kenosha, said “What happened with Clyde is just another example of the injustices that Black men face in this country. We had a 17-year-old (Kyle Rittenhouse) who came into our town and murdered two people with weapons and harmed another one.

“The worst thing possible happened in our town, it turned our town upside down. One thing that it did do was uncover all the ugliness and the injustices that continue to happen in this town that were, for many, many years covered up and shielded just by everyday life.

“Clyde came up immediately to stand in solidarity with the people in Kenosha. We appreciate Clyde’s actions and what he’s done here to try and bring all the injustices to the forefront. What’s happening to Clyde is just wrong, and the charges should be dropped,” McLean said.

McLean and Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, claim that McLemore was trying to close the door, not injure any officers with it.