WATCH NOW: Bell suing city to obtain bullet that killed son for examination by top forensic ballistics expert

Testing garage trim sample

In continuing to pursue answers, two years ago the older Bell had a segment of aluminum trim coil on the garage examined by Haag, whose testing uncovered lead in a dent on the trim. Because his son's car had been parked against the garage the new evidence in the trim had not been readily visible until after it was moved as his ex-wife had sold the home. Bell obtained permission from the current owner for the excavation of the segment.

The testing, according to Bell in correspondence with then Police Chief Daniel Miskinis -- along with other evidence from the scene, such as shell casing location and slug location, “civilian eyewitness testimony” and the finding of lead in the indentation “-- suggests that the bullet that killed Michael Bell was fired from an angle different than what was described in sworn testimony by Kenosha police officers.”

The trim initially underwent testing by the state crime lab, which could not conclusively say what had caused the indentation without the actual projectile involved in the shooting to compare it to.

Conflicting testimony