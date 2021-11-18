WATCH NOW: Cable news channel banned after 'producer' allegedly tailed juror bus

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial banned MSNBC News from the courthouse Thursday after a person who identified himself as a producer was suspected of trying to follow a bus containing jurors.

With Rittenhouse and attorneys for both the state and defense in the room Thursday, Schroeder announced that a man who identified himself as James J. Morrison and claimed to be a producer from MSNBC or NBC, was stopped Wednesday night for running a red light as he travelled about a block behind the jury bus.

Schroeder said that jurors have been transported from a remote location to and from the courthouse throughout the trial.

The judge said the man was ticketed for running a red light, but that his actions are under investigation. When questioned by the police, the man said he was instructed by a producer in New York to follow the bus.

But as a result of the incident, Schroeder announced that nobody else from MSNBC News "will be permitted in this building," the Kenosha County Courthouse, "for the duration of this trial."

“This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is, but it would go without much thinking that someone who is following a jury bus, that is a very serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action,” Schroeder said in court.

A statement on Twitter from the Kenosha Police also confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

"A person who is alleging (he is) affiliated with a national media outlet was briefly taken into custody and issued several traffic related citations. Police suspect this person was trying to photograph jurors," a tweet from the Police Department stated. "There was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained. This investigation remains active and open, no further information.”

NBC News issued the following statement on the incident.

"Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them. We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”

The incident marked the second time during the two weeks of the trial that a member of the media who had been allowed in the courtroom was kicked out and not allowed to return. In the first instance a freelance photographer working for an international news agency inadvertently took a photo of at least one juror. Those photographs were ordered to be deleted.

Lee Enterprises reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this report.

