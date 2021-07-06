WATCH NOW: Car enthusiast meet-up at Kenosha restaurant parking lot ends in hit-and-run, disorderly conduct incidents

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said a woman then attempted to grab the handle of the BMW, which dragged her before it eventually fled the scene.

“I saw a big crowd of people and everyone was, like, yelling and I see the BMW leave and then one of my buddies was chasing him. I was trying to figure out why he was chasing him and he said (the BMW) hit the GT-R,” he said. “My friend was like jogging next to him, telling him to stop, but he took off.”

Others who attended the event drove after the BMW, which headed south on the Interstate 94 at a high rate of speed. They apparently lost track of the vehicle after it had exited at one of the off ramps, according to Patton.

Aside from the service calls, Lt. Desiree Farchione said the event caused issues for police as it required “all available units” to respond. Also responding were authorities from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

She said that hosts of the meet-up, which is expected to be held on a weekly basis throughout the summer, did not appear prepared to handle the large number of vehicles.

“There was several hundred cars, so it depleted all of our shift to go out there,” she said. “It’s just a substantial amount of vehicles and we had several calls on it.”