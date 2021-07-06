WATCH NOW: Car enthusiast meet-up at Kenosha restaurant parking lot ends in hit-and-run, disorderly conduct incidents

Authorities responded to what they described as a chaotic scene involving a reported disorderly conduct and a hit-and-run incident, among others in the parking lot of the Brat Stop/Parkway Chateau, where hundreds of car enthusiasts converged Tuesday night.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m., at the close of “Tuner Tuesdays”, a two-hour event intended to attract owners of specially modified vehicles in the parking lot at 12304 75th St.
“There was some kind of disagreement and some cars started driving recklessly,” said Capt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department. “There was a hit-and-run that was reported where a woman was hit by a car.”
Schaal said the woman had minor injuries.
An hour later, a man reported a weapons violation at the same location. According to a police narrative summary, a “white male in a red shirt” allegedly brandished a handgun and chased the man because “he doesn’t like German cars,” Schaal said. No other information was provided. Police continue to investigate the incidents.
Deandre Patton of Racine, who attended the event with friends, said that during the alleged hit-and-run incident, the driver of a BMW pulled up close behind a Nissan GT-R before striking the GT-R.
“Some guy hit a car and was trying to fight somebody and then he tried to leave,” Patton said.
He said a woman then attempted to grab the handle of the BMW, which dragged her before it eventually fled the scene.
“I saw a big crowd of people and everyone was, like, yelling and I see the BMW leave and then one of my buddies was chasing him. I was trying to figure out why he was chasing him and he said (the BMW) hit the GT-R,” he said. “My friend was like jogging next to him, telling him to stop, but he took off.”
Others who attended the event drove after the BMW, which headed south on the Interstate 94 at a high rate of speed. They apparently lost track of the vehicle after it had exited at one of the off ramps, according to Patton.
Aside from the service calls, Lt. Desiree Farchione said the event caused issues for police as it required “all available units” to respond. Also responding were authorities from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
She said that hosts of the meet-up, which is expected to be held on a weekly basis throughout the summer, did not appear prepared to handle the large number of vehicles.
“There was several hundred cars, so it depleted all of our shift to go out there,” she said. “It’s just a substantial amount of vehicles and we had several calls on it.”
Schaal said staff of nearby businesses, including Kwik Trip and the Phoenix Restaurant, called for assistance with event-goers who were allegedly loitering in their parking lots and facilities. The event, he said, took many by surprise.
“Some of the businesses were also calling just for general patrol purposes because of how overwhelmed they were getting,” he said.