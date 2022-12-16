The Genoa City man who led Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies on a miles-long chase at high speeds is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

He was charged with three felonies on Friday.

David R. Matoska, 62, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of fleeing an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Matoska made his initial appearance at Intake Court before Commissioner Loren Keating Friday afternoon.

His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22.

High-speed chase

On Dec. 10 around 8 a.m. a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to the 36500 block of Highway 50 to assist a constable with a traffic stop of Matoska, the criminal complaint states.

The constable advised that Matoska appeared intoxicated and had been speeding, according to the criminal complaint. When the sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene of the traffic stop the deputy reportedly saw Matoska's white Dodge Challenger begin to accelerate and then flee. The deputy then assisted the constable in a pursuit.

Matoska reportedly drove at speeds reaching over 100 mph, declined to stop for law enforcement officials and changed lanes repeatedly, rapidly putting the public at risk.

At one point, Matoska struck a median and then swerved back onto the roadway just past 317th Avenue while speeding. He then turned northbound on County Highway B.

Matoska was linked to the vehicle in question and another sheriff's deputy responded near a residence in Bristol where Matoska may have been heading so he could be apprehended there. As Matoska's vehicle approached U.S. Highway 45 on County Highway K the deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop him.

Matoska, according to the complaint, failed to stop and fled eastbound on Highway K at a high speed and the deputy also pursued him.

The deputy reportedly saw Matoska's vehicle turn south on Highway MB but when he saw another squad waiting at Highway MB and Highway 50 Matoska made a quick turn onto 73rd Street, which is at the Strawberry Creek subdivision.

Matoska then continued driving through residential streets at speeds exceeding 50 mph through the neighborhood before getting back onto 73rd Street and then Highway MB. Matoska then went back onto Highway 50 and reached speeds over 120 mph.

Matoska eventually pulled over in front of an apartment complex in the 8100 block of 195th Avenue in Bristol. The total pursuit, according to the complaint, lasted 8.2 miles with speeds often exceeding 120 mph. During the pursuit there were many motorists on the roadway that were nearly forced off the road or almost crashed into by Matoska. He also failed to stop for at least five stop signs.

Matoska was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody when he began screaming for a woman and claimed he knew locally elected politicians. He reportedly had trouble walking and smelled of alcohol.

Matoska failed a field sobriety test and began bragging that there was no way the police would have been able to catch him if he did not stop because of how fast his car was, according to the complaint.

He then reportedly made a comment that "you don’t wanna meet my AR that my buddy built for me" and continued to talk about being friends with elected officials in the county.

When deputies searched his vehicle they reportedly found a pistol with 12 rounds in the magazine. A blood-alcohol test revealed he was intoxicated and over the legal limit.

During his arrest he was also in violation of a restraining order against him by the woman who's residence he drove to.

He was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a firearm while intoxicated and violating a restraining order.

Portions of the pursuit were captured by dashcam and were shared by the sheriff's department on social media.

"The KSD is committed to making arrests where people endanger the public with reckless behavior," the department posted.