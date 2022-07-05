WATCH NOW: Four injured in July 4 Kenosha shooting, 1 dead

Four people were injured and one was killed in a shooting on the night of July 4 in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

Kenosha Police Department officers responded about 10:20 p.m. to a residence in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue for the shootings. Police reportedly encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots.

Four adults were injured in the shooting and another adult is deceased. The four injured adults were transported to local hospitals with two being transferred to Milwaukee-area hospitals due to serious injuries. Ages and residences of the adults are not yet known.

There were no suspects in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeffrey Galley.

The area remained cordoned off Tuesday with squad cars parked in front of the two-story house where the shooting occurred. A vehicle parked across the street belonging to a neighbor sustained substantial damage from gunshots. On nearby sidewalks there were still chalk markers where some of the casings were located.

“We are aggressively investigating,” Galley said. “I think the groups knew each other, the people that are involved, we’re just working on sorting that out.”

Galley said the department may release additional details on Wednesday.

Area resident Kelly Ingram was angry and upset Tuesday morning. The father of two teenagers said he was outside watching neighborhood fireworks before he walked inside his home for the night. About 20 minutes later he said he heard about 30 gunshots fired right outside his front porch.

“I heard a gunfight right in my front yard,” Ingram said. “It’s disappointing. You know, I got two kids who are on their way to college. What if my daughter or my son rolled up?”

Ingram said young people began arguing outside the residence where the shooting occurred as they were partying and then at least two people opened fire.

Ingram called the gun violence “senseless.”

“People can’t fight anymore. They have to be sissies and use guns. Why couldn’t use just go out into the street and use your fists if you have a problem with someone?” he added. “This is ridiculous.”

Ingram said the house where the shooting occurred has been a source of frustration for many in the neighborhood over the years.

Mark Gittens has lived in the neighborhood for 60 years. Gittens said he loves his neighborhood but in recent years gun violence has sharply increased.

“This is crazy,” he said. “The neighborhood was never like this. Now it’s getting a lot worse.”

Gittens said it “always seems to be that house in this neighborhood that is drawing the gun violence.”

Investigators are urging anyone with any information about this shooting to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. They are also asking for cooperation from people who were there.

Separate shooting

While at the hospital investigating the above shooting, police were notified by hospital staff that there was a girl with a gunshot wound to her foot. This incident is unrelated to the above.

The victim believed they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. Medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet. Police believe this to be a random gunshot that was fired in the air from somewhere nearby.

Galley said she has been discharged from the hospital.

“The trajectory of the bullet looks like it came straight down, so that it would have been fired and then came straight down,” Galley said. He said the girl was near the lakefront around 56th Street.

Fights shut down carnival

The Downtown Rainbow Valley Carnival that was located between 54th Street and 55th Street west of Sixth Avenue was also shut down early because of numerous physical altercations Monday evening involving large groups of people.

“It got shut down early just because there were countless fights that broke out probably after 6:30 p.m.,” Galley said. “Ultimately, we had to shut it down and then it just prevented any further arrests or prevented any further fights. There were a number of fights that broke out. It seemed like we would try to isolate one and then another one would break out and then another one. That was also going on prior to the fireworks.”

Galley said those involved in the fights looked to be in their late teens. He said some were arrested and issued citations before being released to responsible adults.

“They were kind of beefing it out and for whatever reason they figured the carnival was a good location,” Galley said. He said all the teenagers were from the city.

Galley said when it began raining late Monday “absolutely nothing was happening besides our personnel getting drenched.”

