Watch now: Judge says prosecutors can't show Kyle Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, opened fire with an AR-style semiautomatic rifle on Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, and Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, killing both. He also shot Gaige Grosskreutz, of West Allis, who survived. All three men were white, as is Rittenhouse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His attorneys argue all three men attacked Rittenhouse and that he was acting in self-defense. The case has become a rallying point for conservatives, who funded Rittenhouse's $2 million bail with donations. Black Lives Matter supporters have painted him as a trigger-happy racist, pointing to photos of Rittenhouse posing with Proud Boys members at a Racine Bar in January. Binger said in court Friday that Rittenhouse traveled to Miami days after the meeting at the bar to eat lunch with the Proud Boys' national president.

Binger argued he should be allowed to argue that Rittenhouse has adopted the Proud Boys' philosophy and was looking to perpetuate violence in Kenosha.

“Most everyone there was there because of their beliefs, one way or the other, in regards to the shooting of Jacob Blake,” Binger said. “Chaos tourists like the defendant were drawn like a moth to the flame to our community. He was drawn to this incident because of his beliefs, which align with the Proud Boys. They take pride in using violence to achieve their means.”