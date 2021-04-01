WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Circuit Court judge candidates engage in national Latino civil rights group's forum

Four judge candidates vying for seats in Kenosha County's first and sixth circuit court branches took part in a virtual forum organized by a national Latino civil right's group Wednesday night.
Forward Latino’s forum featured Branch 1 Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, of Kenosha, and challenger Gerad Dougvillo, a Kenosha resident who currently serves as a Walworth County Court commissioner. The forum also featured candidates Angela Cunningham of Kenosha, a local attorney, and Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele of Pleasant Prairie vying for the Branch 6 judicial seat being vacated by Judge Mary K. Wagner this spring.
Circuit court judges serve six-year terms and are paid an annual salary of $147,555. Candidates continue campaigning ahead of the spring election that will take place Tuesday.
Here are video highlights from the Wednesday night forum:
In their own words
Candidates explain in their own words why they're running for office.
Benitez-Morgan vs Dougvillo
Cunningham vs Gabriele
A question of access
One question all four candidates were asked was how they could determine whether a defendant, whose first language isn't English, understands the every step of the court process.
Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman of Randall will also be on the April ballot and is running unopposed in the race for Branch 8.
