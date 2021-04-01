 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Circuit Court judge candidates engage in national Latino civil rights group's forum
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Circuit Court judge candidates engage in national Latino civil rights group's forum

Four judge candidates vying for seats in Kenosha County's first and sixth circuit court branches took part in a virtual forum organized by a national Latino civil right's group Wednesday night.

Forward Latino, a national civil rights advocacy group, plays host to a live, virtual forum Wednesday night on Facebook featuring Kenosha County Circuit Court candidates Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan and Gerad Dougvillo, running for judge in the Branch 1 election and Angela Cunningham and Angelina Gabriele, running for judge in the Branch 6 election on April 6. Video shot March 31, 2021.

Forward Latino’s forum featured Branch 1 Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, of Kenosha, and challenger Gerad Dougvillo, a Kenosha resident who currently serves as a Walworth County Court commissioner. The forum also featured candidates Angela Cunningham of Kenosha, a local attorney, and Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele of Pleasant Prairie vying for the Branch 6 judicial seat being vacated by Judge Mary K. Wagner this spring.

Circuit court judges serve six-year terms and are paid an annual salary of $147,555. Candidates continue campaigning ahead of the spring election that will take place Tuesday.

Here are video highlights from the Wednesday night forum:

In their own words

Candidates explain in their own words why they're running for office.

Benitez-Morgan vs Dougvillo

Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 1 Judge Larisa Benitez Morgan of Kenosha and Gerad Dougvillo, a Walworth County Court Commissioner and Kenosha resident, participate in Forward Latino's virtual forum on Facebook Wednesday night, March 31, 2021.

Cunningham vs Gabriele

A question of access

One question all four candidates were asked was how they could determine whether a defendant, whose first language isn't English, understands the every step of the court process.

Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman of Randall will also be on the April ballot and is running unopposed in the race for Branch 8.

Additional details will be available later by checking back at www.kenoshanews.com

